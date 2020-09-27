Despite the non-stop wind and rolling hills at Eagles Falls Golf Course, Belgrade’s cross country team managed to post plenty of personal bests Friday at the Great Falls Invitational.
The Panthers competed in the second quad against Bozeman, Great Falls and Billings Skyview. Bozeman swept both team titles, while Belgrade’s boys were fourth and girls third with 84 and 72 points, respectively.
Sam Nash placed sixth for Belgrade’s boys with a time of 17:41.94. It was the junior’s lowest finish of the season after placing in the top three at every other meet.
“Sam went out super hard and took a risk. He learned a lot,” Belgrade coach Rachel White said. “So his time wasn’t his best, but he really put himself out there, nothing left, and I’m super proud of his effort.”
Senior Cooper McCormack placed 14th in 18:26.42, while freshman Brodie Tirrell was 19th in 18:49.82.
“Brodie had a great race, ran smart and really had a fast hard finish,” said White. “Passed a lot of dudes during the race.”
The Panthers were rounded out by Brandon Clingan (22nd, 19:13.88), Kaden Lookhart (23rd, 19:18.13), Aidan Brown (24th, 22:44.75), and Charles Brown (25th, 23:35.37).
Belgrade’s girls were led by Hannah Giese, who placed 11th in 22:46.48. She was among five freshmen who placed in the top 11.
Bozeman’s Natalie Nicholas won the race in 19:50.50, while fellow freshman Polly Meshew was fourth in 20:32.75.
“Strong ninth grade girls crew,” noted White.
The remainder of Belgrade’s team placed 15th through 20th led by senior Alexa Dreyer, who posted a time of 24:29.67. She was followed closely by freshman Justine Pommerville (24:35.12).
The rest of the team featured Kyra Giese (25:02.07), Savannah Waller (25:02.58), Lily Stewart (26:06.01), and Destiny Taylor (27:00.28).
“Kyra and Alexa ran long last week after course confusion in Billings,” said White. “They both crushed the hills.”
White also noted the effort of Charlize Glasgow and Katie Iverson, who competed in the JV race.
The Panthers will have this coming weekend off before returning to action Oct. 8 at another meet in Billings.