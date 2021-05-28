KALISPELL — Prior to Friday’s state semifinal game, Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts was keeping close tabs on Tayler Thomas. The sophomore was slated to start in the circle, but was lying down behind a shed at the Kidsport Complex coping with a migraine.
It’s an affliction that Thomas has dealt with since childhood and it made for a difficult time once she began warming up for a critical game against the Billings Senior at the State AA tournament. But Thomas pushed through the discomfort to toss a 1-hitter and lead the Panthers to a historic 7-5 victory.
Belgrade, which beat Great Falls earlier in the day to reach the semifinal, advanced to the state championship game in its first year in AA. The Panthers will play either Billings Senior or Missoula Sentinel at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“I’ve had a migraine all game. I’ve been struggling with that, so it was really hard,” an exhausted Thomas said. “So, yeah, I was just trying to focus really hard to get my job done.”
The Panthers (20-6) led 7-0 going into the bottom of the seventh before hanging on for the win. It was a wild finish as the Billings Senior got within two and had a runner on third and the game-tying run at the plate with one out before Thomas got out of the jam.
“Well that’s double A softball. We’re finding that out,” said Roberts. “No lead is safe, especially in the state double A tournament. Every team can hit and every team is good, and Senior’s got a lineup with several really good hitters in it and that showed.”
The Broncs (20-7) had been stymied by Thomas for six innings with their only base runners coming via three walks. But Dacee Zent belted a two-run homer to left to get Billings Senior on the scoreboard in the seventh.
“We knew that she was due for one at some point,” said Roberts. “She’s just an incredible hitter.”
After Thomas hit Alexis Waddingham on the next at-bat, Roberts decided to make a change and brought Arin Eaton in the circle. The Broncs quickly loaded the bases and scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Darby Mayo before Vianca Martin drove in two more with a double.
Roberts then reinserted Thomas back into the circle, and she induced a ground out and pop out to end the end the game.
“It was very nerve-racking,” said Thomas. “But I knew it would be easier if I just stayed calm.”
Belgrade scored five runs in the fifth following a lead off double by Elizabeth Ybarra. Maddie Tomassetti also doubled in the frame, which drove in two runs, and Thomas and Eaton had RBI-singles.
The Panthers manufactured two more runs in the fourth, scoring on an errant pickoff attempt at third and bunt by Kenna Thomas that plated Talyn Campbell.
Afterwards, Roberts noted how much reaching the championship game meant to the team.
“It means a lot for our program and it means a lot for our town, especially (since) we had all that mill levy stuff going on and possibly not passing,” he said. “The jayvee program was possibly going to be cut had we not passed that levy. So I think we’re just showing Belgrade that we’re here, we’re in it and we’re coming to compete, and striving to win it.”
Belgrade assured itself of bringing home hardware from the tournament with an 11-4 second round victory against Great Falls Friday morning. Softball becomes the first program to earn a state trophy since the school moved up to AA beginning in the fall of 2019.
“It’s what we’ve been working for all year and so to see that hard work pay off is super awesome,” senior shortstop Kenna Thomas said. “And to show the other programs in Belgrade that we can compete in double A is super cool.”
While the Panthers swept Great Falls in a doubleheader in April, Roberts was wary of facing a high-powered offensive opponent. The Bison belted seven home runs in a 14-8 first round victory against Missoula Sentinel.
But Eaton scattered seven hits, struck out five and did not allow and extra base hit to lead Belgrade to victory.
“Her confidence and her poise is big, and having trust in her defense behind her,” said Roberts. “But she hit her spots well and stuck to the game plan, and did a great job of just executing.”
Belgrade scored twice in the top of the first after capitalizing on two walks and a pair of hit batsmen. But the lead was just 2-1 going into the fourth before Tayler Thomas broke the game open.
After the Panthers had plated one run, Tayler Thomas belted a three-run opposite field home run. It highlighted a six-run inning that essentially put the game away.
“It was the momentum changer. We all got so hyped,” Kenna Thomas said of her cousin’s home run. “It was so good. She changed the game.”
Up until that point it had been a frustrating contest offensively as Belgrade left seven runners on base through the first three innings, including the bases loaded after scoring two runs in the first.
“It’s frustrating, but at the same time I felt confident in us scoring runs at some point because we kept knocking on the door and just couldn’t quite get in. And when we finally did we got six,” said Roberts. “So I knew we were knocking on the door, getting runners on, moving runners over and it finally came together for us.”
Eaton helped slam the door shut, striking out the side in the sixth, and then got some help from her defense in the seventh when the Panthers turned a game-ending double play.
“Arin has been working so hard all season to hit her spots, and every single pitch she hit her spots. If she threw a couple balls she would get them right back, throw it right at them, and she just killed it,” said Kenna Thomas. “She held them to very few hard hits, and defensively, when they did get a hit, we got an out.”
Friday's scores
Belgrade 11, Great Falls 4
Billings Senior 5, Billings West 2
Missoula Sentinel 14, Helena Capital 1
Kalispell Glacier 14, Helena 1
Missoula Sentinel 7, Billings West 6
Kalispell Glacier 5, Great Falls 2
Belgrade 7, Billings Senior 5, semifinal
Missoula Sentinel 6, Kalispell Glacier 0, fourth
Boxscores
