As he received the ball off a short corner, Christian Aitchison was surprised to not see a defender around him. So the junior took advantage of the open space and delivered Belgrade’s first-ever Class AA victory with a perfectly placed shot inside the right post.
The goal broke a tie in the 79th minute, and then players celebrated a short time later as the Panthers snapped a 15-match losing streak dating back to 2018 with a 3-2 Eastern AA victory against Great Falls CMR.
The game winner was set up on a quick corner kick by freshman Nicholas Gawarkiewicz, who spotted Aitchison standing by himself.
“I was wide open off of the corner,” Aitchison said. “I was thinking somebody’s got to be on me, but I saw it open and so I took the shot.”
Belgrade did not win a match in its inaugural season in AA a year ago, and hadn’t won since shutting out Hamilton in the Class A playoffs two years ago. Thus, it was a huge step forward for the program and a team that features just three seniors this fall.
“It’s so relieving,” first-year Belgrade coach Sydney McCauley said of the victory. “It’s amazing that they worked together to the very end. We played so hard.”
The Panthers (1-1-0) rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the first half on goals by Sam Waller and Trevor Gordon. But CMR scored just four minutes into the second half on a free kick by Trey Mans to tie the match.
Belgrade’s young team could have folded from there as the Rustlers maintained the pressure, but McCauley noted they were unphased.
“The biggest thing was just playing hard. Keep it (up) til the end,” she said. “Last five is the most important minutes, so just pressured into them that that’s what they needed to do and keep fighting.”
Now that the program has finally tasted success in AA, McCauley told her players to soak up the moment in her postgame speech.
“I reminded them, ‘Remember this feeling. This is the feeling we want forever,’” she said. “They are definitely motivated to keep going.”
Belgrade, which hosts Billings Skyview Sept. 3, outshot the Rustlers 18-14 and keeper Shay Schoolcraft made 11 saves.
“It means so much, especially for the team,” said Aitchison. “It will help us go forward.”
Editor’s note: McCauley, who is believed to be the first-ever female to coach a boys only program in AA, also made history by notching her first career victory.
Belgrade 3, Great Falls CMR 2
Great Falls CMR 1 1 - 2
Belgrade 2 1 - 3
CMR - Jackson McCoy (unassisted), 19th
Bel - Sam Waller (free kick), 22nd
Bel - Trevor Gordon (Sam Waller), 25th
CMR - Trey Mans (free kick), 44th
Bel - Christian Aitchison (Nicolas Gawarkiewicz), 79th
Shots: CMR 14, Bel 18. CK: CMR 3, Bel 2. Fouls: CMR 3, Bel 9. Saves: CMR 8 (Christian Buhler), Bel 11 (Shay Schoolcraft).