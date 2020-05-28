Needing a base runner in the bottom of the seventh, Isaiah Brandhorst drew a lead off walk Thursday night to represent the tying run.
While Belgrade struggled at the plate throughout the first game of a Southern A doubleheader against the Helena Reps, the team capitalized on half a dozen walks, including two in the seventh.
“Get guys on base. That’s the whole story of anybody’s offensive game,” Belgrade manager Johnny Graham said. “Gotta have guys on base and then you can execute.”
Alex Casas came in to pinch run for Brandhorst and quickly stole second to get into scoring position. He advanced to third on a ground out then scored on a suicide squeeze to tie the game.
Two batters later Belgrade had loaded the bases with one out, and then Kash Fike scored the game-winning run on an error as the Bandits rallied for a 4-3 victory at Edward S. Medina Field. Then they shut out Helena, 9-0, in the nightcap.
“It was a battle of the freebie war and ironically we were down one coming into that inning and in the freebie department we were down one in that too. Funny how that works,” said Graham. “We were kind of lifeless and almost felt like we were trying not to make mistake all game long, and then that last inning once he (Brandhorst) got on it was like the guys took the leash off themselves and relaxed and played.”
The teams combined for 12 walks, including the fifth of the night given up by Gavin Thennis to start the seventh. The Helena pitcher had scattered three hits before being pulled after walking Brandhorst.
Fike drew a walk from reliever Luke Dowdy before eventually coming around to score after Seth Green grounded into a fielder’s choice. While the Reps got Lane Neill out at home on the force play, the ensuring throw to first was low and got past Judson Seliskar, which allowed Fike to score from third.
The Bandits trailed 2-0 in the third before loading the bases with one out. They tied the game when Fike belted a single to left to drive in a pair of runs. Outside of that, however, Belgrade’s offense sputtered in the opener.
“Our plate approach game one, it’s early season, I get it, but when you think about plate approach it’s plan of attack, right?” said Graham. “I can understand timing maybe, but that was a big take away in that first game is that we just didn’t have a good plan up in the box and game two we did.”
In the nightcap, the Bandits tallied 12 hits, including five doubles, en route to victory. Cooper VanLuchene finished 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles, while Mason Jacobsen and Casas also had a pair of hits.
The offense provided more than enough cushion for Coby Richards, who shined on the mound. He tossed and 1-hitter and struck out 11 in six innings of work.
“He threw well,” said Graham.
Typically, Belgrade plays several non-conference games before beginning league play. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a delayed start to the season, legion teams have had to revise schedules and jump right into conference games.
“We’re four games, we’re four weeks of practice in, and we’re jumping into conference against a team that’s always pretty competitive,” said Graham. “It’s weird, it’s a different year that’s for sure. Better strap yourself into the saddle and get ready to go because we got four more conference games next week.”
Belgrade (3-3, 2-0 Southern A) hosts Dillon in a conference doubleheader Tuesday before hosting Butte in another league twinbill June 6.
Belgrade 4, Helena 3
Helena 110 100 0 - 3 5 3
Belgrade 002 000 2 - 4 3 3
Gavin Thennis, Luke Dowdy (7) and Will Brent. Cooper VanLuchene, Lane Neill (6) and Kash Fike.
HELENA (2-3) - Quinn Belcher 0-3, Cade Coate 1-3, Forrest Suero 0-4, Brent 0-3, Judson Seliskar 3-4, Hunter Bratcher 0-3, Mike Hurlbert 1-2, Eric Cockhill 0-1, Thennis 0-2.
BELGRADE (2-3) - Cole Thomas 0-3, Neill 1-3, Fike 2-3 (2), Coby Richards 1-4, Seth Green 0-3, Mason Jacobsen 0-1, Keaton Carter 1-3, Wyatt Lambeth 0-1, VanLuchene 0-1, Isaiah Brandhorst 0-2.
Belgrade 9, Helena 0
Helena 000 000 0 - 0 1 3
Belgrade 011 313 x - 9 12 1
Eric Cockhill, Tyler Cutler (4), Tycen Mooney (5) and Greyson Ahmann. Coby Richards, Mason Jacobsen (7) and Seth Green.
HELENA (2-4) - Quinn Belcher 0-1, Cade Coate 0-2, Forrest Suero 0-3, Hunter Bratcher 0-1, Luke Dowdy 0-0, Mike Hurlbert 0-3, Hunter Wallis 0-3, Greyson Ahmann 0-3, Walker Bennett 0-3, Payton Tavary 1-3.
BELGRADE (3-3) - Cole Thomas 1-3, Lane Neill 2-4 (2B), Kash Fike 3-3 (2B), Coby Richards 0-2, Green 0-2, Jacobsen 2-3, Cooper VanLuchene 2-3 (2 2B), Keaton Carter 0-3, Alex Casas 2-2 (2B).