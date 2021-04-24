On the second pitch Kenna Thomas saw in the fifth inning, the senior gave Belgrade the spark it needed Saturday afternoon.
Thomas belted a two-run homer to draw the Panthers within a run of Great Falls. Then Belgrade added three more runs in the frame en route to a 6-4 victory in the first game of an Eastern AA doubleheader.
Thomas homered again in Game 2, and Tycelee Bowler added a two-run shot, as Belgrade routed the Bison 16-6 in five innings to complete the sweep.
Following tough league losses on the road to Billings Senior and Billings West over the past two weeks, Panthers head coach Joey Roberts feels the team is starting to build momentum in its first season as a Class AA program.
“It was two great conference wins for us. We’ve been right on the cusp with the Senior game and the West game, and I think it kind of gave our girls confidence that we do belong here,” he said. “We do belong here and I think our girls showed that today.”
It was the first-ever meeting between the programs, which had combined to win five state championships between 2017-19. Great Falls is the two-time defending AA champion, while Belgrade had won three consecutive A titles before moving up to AA last year.
The much-anticipated match up was delayed a year after the 2020 season was canceled due to Covid-19.
“We were really looking forward to it. Joey was telling us before the game that when we won state in 2018, he said that they wanted to face Great Falls because that’s who had just won too,” said Thomas. “So we’ve been wanting to play them since way back in 2018. We were really ready to play them today, really excited.”
Belgrade (8-2, 5-2 Eastern AA) found itself trying to dig out of an early hole in the opener after Alex Bloomgren hit a three-run homer in the top of the first. Great Falls added a solo home run by Morgan Sunchild in the third and took a 4-1 lead into the fifth.
The rally began with a lead off single by Khloey Robinson, who then stole second during an at-bat in which Kamie Gorrell stuck out. Two pitches later, Thomas made it a one-run game with a blast to left-center.
“I knew we were really close. We just needed a little something,” said Thomas. “I’m really glad that that was able to help us turn it around.”
The Panthers added three more runs on RBI-doubles by Shaylis Osler and Tayler Thomas, while Maddie Tomasetti scored on a single by Bowler after being intentionally walked.
Belgrade tallied seven hits in the frame and chased Sunchild out of the circle.
“I’m proud of them for adjusting because that’s something that we’ve been lacking the last few games is making adjustments (at the plate),” said Roberts. “Making those adjustments in the fifth inning, that’s something we’ve been preaching kind of all week is making adjustments second, third, fourth time through the lineup.”
Kenna Thomas finished 3 for 4, while Tayler Thomas was 2 for 3. The duo, who started at shortstop and second, respectively, teamed up in the sixth to turn a double play and then did it again in Game 2.
“Those two are so athletic and obviously being cousins great chemistry. Super tight friends and they’re fun to watch out there,” said Roberts. “They do a phenomenal job of making it (happen) and it’s exciting to watch.”
Belgrade never trailed in Game 2 after scoring five runs in the top of the first. After loading the bases with two outs, Robinson hit a bases-clearing double to drive in the final three runs.
The Panthers added four runs in the second, highlighted by Bowler’s home run, and then five in the third to take a 14-2 lead.
Kenna Thomas led off the fourth with a solo home run en route to finishing 2 for 4. Tayler Thomas and Bowler each had three hits, while Tomasetti was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs.
The Panthers needed each of those runs as Great Falls hit three home runs — Ella Galloway had a two-run shot in Game 2 — and tallied 16 hits on the day off of Arin Eaton.
“They’re a great hitting team and they showed that they can time Arin up and they can hit her a little bit,” said Roberts. “So we knew that we had to come out and not only match them, but try to keep going.”
Belgrade is back in action Thursday hosting Gallatin in another conference game.
Belgrade 6, Great Falls 4
Great Falls 301 000 0 - 4 7 1
Belgrade 010 050 x - 6 11 0
Morgan Sunchild, Tenneson Ehnes, Alex Bloomgren. Arin Eaton and Talyn Campbell.
GREAT FALLS (4-2) - Ryen Palmer 1-4 (2B), Dani Senger 0-3, Sunchild 2-3 (HR), Stephanie Jublanski 1-3, Bloomgren 2-3 (HR), Ehnes 0-3, Emma Newmack 0-3, Ashlynn Jones 0-2, Ella Galloway 1-3.
BELGRADE (7-2) - Kenna Thomas 3-4 (HR), Eaton 2-4, Maddie Tomasetti 0-2, Shay Osler 1-3 (2B), Tycelee Bowler 1-3, Tayler Thomas 2-3 (2B), Elizabeth Ybarra 0-3, Khloey Robinson Kamie Gorrell 0-3.
Belgrade 16, Great Falls 6
Belgrade 545 11 - 16 16 2
Great Falls 101 22 - 6 9 4
Arin Eaton and Khloey Robinson. Tenneson Ehnes and Alex Bloomgren.
BELGRADE (8-2) - Kenna Thomas 2-4 (HR), Eaton 3-4, Maddie Tomasetti 2-4 (2B), Shay Osler 2-3, Alexyss Settlemire 0-1, Tycelee Bowler 3-4 (HR), Tayler Thomas 3-4, Elizabeth Ybarra 0-2, Robinson 1-3 (2B), Kamie Gorell 0-3.
GREAT FALLS (4-3) - Ryen Palmer 2-3 (2B), Dani Senger 0-2, Luetzen 1-1, Morgan Sunchild 1-3, Stephanie Jublanski 0-2, Bloomgreen 2-3 (2 2B), Emma Newmack 0-1, Shnuman 2-2, Ehnes 0-3, Ashlyn Jones 0-1, Ella Galloway 1-2 (HR).