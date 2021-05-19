Whether turning a double play at second or providing key innings in the circle, Tayler Thomas has been clutch defensively for Belgrade all season.
The sophomore has also proven to be an explosive weapon at the plate. Thomas hit a pair of home runs in the Eastern AA Divisional championship game Wednesday, including a fourth inning grand slam.
While Thomas finished 3 for 5 with five RBI’s, it wasn’t enough to lift the Panthers to victory. Billings West scored the game-winning run in the bottom the sixth to hang on for a wild 13-12 win.
Still, Belgrade (17-6) advances to state in its first season as a AA program, and head coach Joey Roberts feels good about next week’s tournament in Kalispell.
“I feel really good, especially after yesterday and today,” he said. “Our girls are playing really well right now and there’s still things we can clean up, but I think they have a great mindset right now and I feel next week they’ll come in confident and ready to win some games.”
Thomas hit a solo home run in the top of the second and then Shaylis Osler belt a two-run shot two batters later to tie the score at 3-all. Then Belgrade took its only lead of the game, 5-4, in the third after Thomas reached base on a one out double to spark a two-run rally.
But West (19-4) nearly turned the contest into a rout in the bottom half of the frame after Mckinsey Matthews led off with a solo home run. The Bears went on to bat around in the frame en route to scoring eight runs.
Belgrade responded by loading the bases in the fourth and scored after Maddie Tomasetti was hit by an offering from Alison Eldridge. Three pitches later, Thomas blasted her first career grand slam.
“I was so nervous because everyone was hyped and counting on me to do something,” Thomas said. “And I don’t know, I guess it just happened.”
The Panthers got within 12-10 with that home run, and then tied the game in the sixth when Shaylis Osler hit her second two-run homer of the contest.
Thomas and Osler combined for five hits, and 10 of the team’s 12 RBIs, to keep Belgrade in the hunt.
“They step in the box and you have a good feeling when they’re up to bat,” said Roberts. “And yeah, they came through.”
But West loaded the bases in the bottom half of the frame with two outs, and scored the game-winning run on a fielder’s choice. Shortstop Kenna Thomas fielded a deep grounder, but her throw to third wasn’t in time to get the out, and Lauren Blaschak managed to score.
Prior to that run, the Bears had been held in check by Ella Seaman after scoring 12 runs over the first three innings. The freshman took over in the circle in the third and allowed just three hits and recorded a strike out in three-plus innings of work.
“I’ve known Ella since kindergarten and I know she’s a bulldog. She’s not afraid and she’ll go in there confident and get the job done,” said Roberts. “I’m really proud of her for stepping into that role and it’s only like her third or fourth varsity appearance this year. But she hit spots well and great change of pace. She did phenomenal and I’m really proud of her.”
Belgrade finished with 14 hits, which included doubles by Tycelee Bowler, Elizabeth Ybarra and Eaton.
Marleigh Nieto was 4 for 5 with a double for the Bears, who tallied 16 hits.
While disappointed with the loss, Belgrade’s players are ready for another opportunity at state.
“We’re all really excited and we’re pumped for state,” Tayler Thomas said. “If we see them again in state they’re going to be scared to play us.”
Billings West 13, Belgrade 12
Belgrade 032 502 0 - 12 14 2
West 318 001 x - 13 16 2
Arin Eaton, Tayler Thoms (2), Ella Seaman (3) and Talyn Campbell. Alison Eldridge and Mckinsey Matthews.
BELGRADE (17-6) - Tycelee Bowler 3-5 (2B), Kamie Gorrell 1-4, Kenna Thomas 2-4, Maddie Tomasetti 0-3, T. Thomas 3-5 (2B, 2 HR), Eaton 2-4 (2B), Shaylis Osler 2-4 (2 HR), Elizabeth Ybarra 1-4 (2B), Alexyss Settlemire 0-3, Seaman 0-2, Khloey Robinson 0-1.
BILLINGS WEST (19-4) - Marleigh Nieto 4-5 (2B), Ashley Wik 2-4 (2B), Emma Balsam 2-5, Lauren Blaschak 2-4, Avery Martin 2-4 (2B), Matthews 2-3 (HR), Chloe Nelson 0-3, Halle Spring 1-4, Morgan Stoppel 1-3.