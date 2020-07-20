With six games remaining in the regular season, Belgrade remains in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed entering next week’s district tournament.
The Bandits finished just 3-3 during games this past week, but three of those wins were Southern A contests, including a road sweep of the Butte Miners. Having won all four of their meetings this season, Belgrade holds the tie-breaker in the league standings.
The Bandits belted six extra base hits en route to rallying for a 12-9 victory in the opener against Butte at 3 Legends Stadium, then posted a 10-3 win in Game 2 on July 14.
“It was a great environment over there that night. Pretty solid crowd and they just did a real top notch job of kind of building games up. It was fun,” Belgrade manager Johnny Graham said. “I thought it was a fun evening and coming out of there with two wins was good.”
The Bandits committed five errors in the opener and trailed 4-1 after three innings. Still, Graham noted the team swung the ball well throughout the lineup to overcome a sloppy start.
“It’s funny, we weren’t very clean for the first three or four innings of game one. Some mental mistakes, not executing — whether it be short game or something else — but we swung,” he said. “We swung the bat well and that created a margin for error. And as we did clean it up mid-game, I thought we played pretty well by the end of that thing.”
Belgrade tallied five runs in the fourth and six innings, and Seth Green led the way by going 2 for 5 with a double and a triple. Isaiah Brandhost and Lane Neill also belted triples, while Keaton Carter, Coby Richards and Cole Thomas each had a double.
Two days later the Bandits were swept by Kalispell on the road 12-2 and 10-0. They were limited to just two hits in Game 2 and were shut out for just the second time this season.
The Lakers took a 1-0 lead into the fifth before plating five runs. Then they added six in the sixth to end the game via the 10-run rule.
Green had two of Belgrade’s four hits in the defeat.
Kalispell again used a big inning to pull away in Game 2, scoring six in the fourth to stretch a 1-run lead to seven. Green and Brandhorst had Belgrade’s hits.
Belgrade lost its third consecutive game to begin a conference doubleheader Saturday in Dillon, 12-11, but bounced back to earn a split with a 14-2 victory in Game 2. Graham noted mistakes — five errors — proved costly in the opener.
“It was a combination of putting base runners on via the walk or the error. We weren’t very good in game one,” he said. “And then (Kash) Fike getting hurt mid-game sort of deflated us. You could kind of feel it in the dugout. He’s a big piece and he’s done for the year.”
Fike broke his left collarbone while trying to make a catch in the outfield.
“He went down funny on a ball that took him to the gap and when he fell to the ground, shoulder square to the earth and broke it,” Graham explained. “Left collarbone broke right in half.”
Fike had been alternating starts at catcher with Green in addition to pitching and playing in the outfield.
“We’ve been kind of doing this all year, but we’ll shuffle the lineup and someone will step up and have to fill his shoes,” said Graham. “It’s been a funny summer. We’ve had someone on the shelf it seems like all year and a couple of these guys are pretty important guys. And really this is like the fourth straight season we’ve had some (injured) guys. That’s just how it goes. We’ll have to get through it.”
Although Fike is gone, the Bandits did received a boost with the return of Gavin Waters (leg) and Thomas (ankle). Thomas played in all six games, while Waters saw his first action of the season on the mound in Kalispell and then again in Dillon.
“It was good for both those guys to get back. They’re both good players,” said Graham. “Cole stepped right in and played like you’d expect him to. He’s a good at-bat every time up ... he’s very good defensively, we can move him all over the infield.”
Graham added that Waters “threw strikes and competed” in two innings of relief work.
“Coming into the season I was very excited to see him get a full summer’s worth of being in the rotation and see that growth and development happen before my eyes type of thing,” he said. “I think the kid has a really high ceiling.”
Thomas was 2 for 3 in the opener against Dillon, while Brandhorst had a triple and Neill a double. Thomas and Neill each had three hits and a double in Game 2.
Belgrade (28-15, 20-2 Southern A) travels to Bozeman Wednesday, hosts Gallatin Valley Thursday in its home finale, and then wraps up the regular season Friday in Anaconda.
Belgrade 12, Butte 9
Belgrade 001 525 0 - 13 12 5
Butte 004 011 2 - 8 9 4
Cooper VanLuchene, Lane Neill (5) and n/a. Ryan Wahl, Reece Cox (5) and n/a.
BELGRADE (26-12) - Neill 2-4 (3B), Cole Thomas 2-4 (2B), Kash Fike 0-4, Coby Richards 3-5 (2B), Seth Green 2-5 (2B, 3B), Keaton Carter 1-3 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 1-3, VanLuchene 0-1, Wyatt Lambeth 0-1, Isaiah Brandhorst 1-2 (3B).
BUTTE (21-12) - Rylan Richards 1-3, Hunter Saicido 0-2, Eagan Lester 2-5 (2B), Wahl 2-5 (2B, 3B), Aidan Lee 0-2, Eric Hart 1-4 (2B), Kenley Leary 1-3, Cox 0-3, Kian O’Neill 1-2 (2B), Evan Starr 1-4 (HR).
Belgrade 10, Butte 3
Belgrade 312 301 0 - 10 7 1
Butte 003 000 0 - 3 6 4
Coby Richards, Lane Neill (6) and n/a. Kenley Leary, E. Lakkala (4) and n/a.
BELGRADE (27-12) - Neill 1-2, Cole Thomas 1-3, Kash Fike 0-2, Richards 2-3 (2B), Seth Green 2-4 (2B, 3B), Cooper VanLuchene 1-4 (2B), Keaton Carter 0-2, 0-2, Alex Casas 0-2, Wyatt Russell 0-1, Isaiah Brandhorst 0-2.
BUTTE (21-13) - Leary 2-4, Eagan Lester 0-4, Ryan Wahl 1-3, Aidan Lee 1-3 (HR), Eric Hart 0-3, Kian O’Neill 2-3 (2B), Reece Cox 0-3, Evan Staff 0-2, Lakkala 0-3.
Kalispell 12, Belgrade 2
Belgrade 000 002 - 2 4 2
Kalispell 010 056 - 12 10 1
Wyatt Rusell, Evan Hamberger (5), Cales Hopps (5) and n/a. Danny Kernan, Jack Corriveau (5) and n/a.
BELGRADE (27-13) - Lane Neill 0-3, Keaton Carter 0-1, Kash Fike 0-2, Seth Green 2-3, Cooper VanLuchene 1-3, Alex Casas 0-1, Isiaha Brandhorst 0-3, Stran Knudsen 0-1, Aidan Kulbeck 1-2.
KALISPELL - Ben Corriveau 2-3, Gage Brink 1-2, J. Corriveau 0-2, Hayden Vaugn 3-3, Conner Drish 2-3, Kernan 1-2, Caden Willis 0-2, Kostya Hoffman 0-1, Reid Barrows 1-1 (2B), Joe Schiegel 0-3.
Kalispell 10, Belgrade 0
Belgrade 000 00 - 0 2 3
Kalispell 001 63 - 10 6 1
Wyatt Lambeth, Gavin Waters (5) and n/a. Kostya Hoffman, Reid Barrows (5) and n/a.
BELGRADE (27-14) - Lane Neill 0-2, Kash Fike 0-1, Keaton Carter 0-0, Seth Green 1-3, Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Alex Casas 0-2, Isaiah Brandhorst 1-2, Wyatt Russell 0-2, Stran Kundsen 0-2.
KALISPELL - Ben Corriveau 1-3, Gage Brink 0-2, Jack Corriveau 1-2 (3B), Hayden Vaugh 0-1, Conner Drish 1-2 (2B), Danny Kernan 1-3, Caden Willis 1-3, Barrows 0-1, Joe Schiegel 1-2.
Dillon 12, Belgrade 11
Belgrade 411 013 1 - 11 11 5
Dillon 005 231 1 - 12 10 4
Kash Fike, Gavin Waters (4), Lane Neill (5) and Seth Green. Tyler Lagunas, Pete Gibson (7) and Cole Pulliam.
BELGRADE (27-15) - Neill 2-3 (2B), Cole Thomas 2-3, Fike 0-3, Alex Casas 0-2, Coby Richards 1-4, Green 2-3, Mason Jacobsen 0-4, Aidan Kulbeck 1-2 (3B), Waters 1-1, Wyatt Russell 0-1, Keaton Carter 1-2, Isaiah Brandhorst 1-3.
DILLON - Gibson 2-4 (2B, HR), Cole Johnson 0-4, Jace Fitzgerald 2-4 (2B), Connor Curnow 3-4 (2B), Kale Konen 1-4, Conner Vezina 0-3, Cole Pulliam 1-2 (2B), Lagunas 1-3, Colin Herman 0-3.
Belgrade 14, Dillon 2
Belgrade 320 306 - 14 12 3
Dillon 001 100 - 2 7 4
Mason Jacobsen, Gavin Waters (6) and n/a. Connor Curnow, Kale Konen (5) and n/a.
BELGRADE (28-15) - Lane Neill 3-3 (2B), Cole Thomas 3-4 (2B), Coby Richards 1-4 (2B), Seth Green 0-3, Jacobsen1-2, Wyatt Lambeth 1-3, Aidan Kulbeck 1-4 (3B), Keaton Carter 2-3, Isaiah Brandhorst 0-1.
DILLON - Pete Gibson 1-3, Cole Johnson 2-3, Jace Fitzgerald 0-3, Curnow 1-3, Konen 0-3, Conner Vezina 1-3, Cole Pulliam 1-3 (2B), Tyler Lagunas 0-2, Colin Herman 1-2.