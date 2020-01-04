Mike Deming noted that from the start of Saturday’s game, Belgrade was put on its heels.
The Panthers struggled to generate offense and were held to a season-low point total in a 40-19 non-conference loss to Helena High.
“They’re very aggressive and athletic and did some trapping that we didn’t handle very well,” Deming said. “We didn’t handle the pressure in the halfcourt and made it difficult on ourself. Good aggressive defense, but we weren’t going at them.”
Belgrade (0-4) scored just eight points in the first half and trailed by 14 at the break. Helena’s defense hounded the Panthers’ ball handlers throughout the contest with its zone.
“It was an extended zone that they did some trapping and we didn’t adjust very well throughout the game,” said Deming. “They generated a lot of transition baskets that they scored on. But our halfcourt defense, I was proud of the way they played. They played hard and challenged shots.”
Defensively, Belgrade allowed its fewest points of the season and only Logan Brown was able to reach double figures with 12 points.
“I thought our defense was able to play well. They competed the whole time,” said Deming. “We lost their shooter (Brown) three or four times and he made us pay, but other than that we challenged the rest of the shooters and we played good defense.”
Kaden Huot added seven points for the Bengals, while Hayden Ferguson and Austin Zeiler each finished with six.
Ta’Veus Randle and Noel Reynolds each scored four points to lead the Panthers, while four different players connected on 3-pointers.
Deming noted his team allowed too many layups off of turnovers and didn’t get off enough shots. That will be a point of emphasis at practice.
“We’re going to be back on the road again Thursday, but we have some things that we like that they’ve done in practice this week,” he added. “I mentioned that some of the things that we were working on in practice they were working on in the game today, which I hadn’t seen until now. So that was good.”
The Panthers will wrap up a grueling five-game stretch on the road to begin the season Jan. 9 at Great Falls. Then they’ll make their home debut Jan. 11.
“They’re continuing to work hard in practice, so we’ll go back Monday and work on some things and see if we can’t handle some halfcourt defensive pressure a little bit better,” said Deming. “We’ll make some adjustments and be ready for the next time we play.”
Helena 40, Belgrade 19
Belgrade 5 3 5 6 - 19
Helena 12 10 11 7 - 40
BELGRADE (0-4) - Tate Bowler 1 0-0 3, Ta’Veus Randle 1 1-3 4, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Cooper VanLuchene 1 0-0 3, Noel Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Russell 1 0-0 2, Kade Schlauch 1 0-0 3, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-3 19.
HELENA - Dexter Teblo 2 0-0 4, Evan Barber 0 0-0 0, Burgin Luker 0 0-0 0, Austin Zeiler 2 1-1 6, Hayden Ferguson 2 0-2 6, Kaden Huot 3 0-1 7, Logan Brown 5 1-2 12, Sam Norum 0 1-2 1, Judsen Selskar 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-10 40.
3-point goals: Bel 4 (Bowler 1, Randle 1, VanLuchene 1, Schlauch 1), Hel 5 (Brown 3, Zeiler 1, Huot 1).