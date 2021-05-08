Maddie Tomasetti and Tayler Thomas each hit a home run in the first game of a conference doubleheader Saturday in Great Falls. But Belgrade was forced to settle for a split after Game 2 quickly turned into a rout and was cut short due to heavy rainfall.
The Panthers won the opener 15-8 and then lost the second 17-1 in Eastern AA games against Great Falls CMR. The Rustlers scored 11 runs in the first inning of Game 2 as play was allowed to continue despite deteriorating conditions.
Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts noted the difficultly Thomas, who started in the circle, had trying to grip the wet ball, and when the sophomore did get a pitch over the plate the Rustlers connected for three doubles and seven singles.
“They scored three or four runs before the rain hit, but then all of a sudden it’s dumping rain and pitchers can’t throw a strike, can’t grip the ball,” he said. “Oh it was just miserable. They scored 11 runs that first inning and on the flip side of it our jayvees were the hitting team on the other field during that time and they scored like 16 runs before they got out of the inning.”
CMR added four more runs in the second and two in the third before the game was eventually halted after the third inning. The Panthers avoided a shutout after Ella Seaman hit a two-out double and then scored on a single by Kamie Gorrell.
But the Panthers were limited to just four hits and committed three errors in the loss.
“A lot of that was the uncontrollable factored into that,” said Roberts. “One of those deals where we learn and move on from it.”
In Game 1, Belgrade took a 3-0 lead in the first and then stretched it to 8-2 in the second. Tomasetti belted a three-run homer to make it 6-2 and then two batters later Thomas hit a two-run dinger.
The Panthers tallied 16 hits in the contest with Tycelee Bowler and Elizabeth Ybarra each finishing with three hits. Kenna Thomas and Bowler each had a double.
“We came out and hit the ball really well. Scored 12 runs in the first two or three innings and we ran the bases really well and hit the ball really well. Made things happen and put some pressure on their defense,” said Roberts. “Obviously they made a little comeback there, had a few base hits and couple home runs themselves, but I thought we played a really good game on the base paths, batter’s box and in the field.”
CMR tallied 29 hits in the doubleheader, including three home runs, and had four extra base hits in Game 2.
“They’re a really good hitting team and they showed that today. In both games they showed a lot of that,” said Roberts. “But at the end of the day there was a lot of uncontrollable with weather and a bunch of other stuff going on, but we didn’t control the controllable as well as we probably could have that second game.”
Belgrade (12-4, 8-4 Eastern AA) returns to action Tuesday with a conference game at Billings Skyview.
Belgrade 15, Great Falls CMR 8
Belgrade 352 2003 - 15 16 1
CMR 200 230 1 - 8 14 2
Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas (5) and Unknown. Unknown, Unknown (5) and Faulk.
BELGRADE (12-3) - Kenna Thomas 1-5 (2B), Eaton 2-4, Kamie Gorrell 1-2, Maddie Tomasetti 2-3 (HR), Tycelee Bowler 3-4 (2B), T. Thomas 2-3 (HR), Elizabeth Ybarra 3-5, Alexyss Settlemire 1-4, Madi Johnson 1-1, Brooklyn Ragland 0-5.
GREAT FALLS CMR (5-7) - Faulk 1-4, Propios 2-4, Lindseth 1-3, Lapierra 2-4, Hamnia 2-4 (HR), Unknown 2-4, Unknown 1-3, Unknown 0-1, Unknown 2-4 (HR), Unknown 1-3.
Great Falls CMR 17, Belgrade 1
CMR (11)42 - 17 15 0
Belgrade 0 01 - 1 4 3
Taylor Thomas, Arin Eaton (2), Ella Seaman (3) and Khloey Robinson. Unknown and Faulk.
GREAT FALLS CMR (6-7) - Faulk 3-3 (2B), Propios 4-4, Lindseth 1-2 (2B), Lapierre 1-2 (2B), Hamnia 1-4, Unknown 0-2, Unknown 2-3, Unknown1-2, Unknown 2-3 (HR).
BELGRADE (12-4) - Kenna Thomas 1-2, Eaton 0-1, Seaman 1-1 (2B), Kamie Gorrell 1-2, Maddie Tomasetti 0-2, Tycelee Bowler 0-1, T. Thomas 1-1, Elizabeth Ybarra 0-1, Alexyss Settlemire 0-1, Robinson 0-1.