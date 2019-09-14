Jessica Christensen noted it was an ugly performance Saturday morning to begin Day 2 of the Great Falls Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
Belgrade lost in three sets to former Class A rival Havre, but bounced with respectable performances in its other two matches.
Following the 25-17, 14-25, 11-15 loss to Havre, the Panthers beat Missoula Big Sky 25-23, 25-20 before capping the tournament with a 15-25, 25-23, 13-15 loss to Bozeman.
“We continue to be up and down just like we have been,” Christensen, who is Belgrade’s first-year coach, said.
The Panthers played eight pool play matches on Friday, and Christensen was happy with the performance. Defending state champion Helena Capital and Great Falls CMR were the only teams to win via a sweep.
“We split with every team in pool except for Capital and CMR,” Christensen said. “So it really wasn’t that bad. Capital and CMR are probably the two best teams in the state or close to it.”
The Panthers competed in the consolation bracket of the tournament Saturday, and Christensen noted that all of her players “stepped up at different times.”
Belgrade (0-6) returns to conference play hosting CMR Tuesday before traveling to Bozeman on Thursday.
“I think the biggest thing is they really need to gain some confidence and I’m hoping this weekend did that,” said Christensen. “I think we weren’t sure what we would see in double A and at least now we have a better idea.”