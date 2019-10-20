Coming off a grueling two-day tournament in Missoula, Jessica Christensen wasn’t sure how much energy her team had left for Saturday’s conference match.
While the Panthers were swept in an Eastern AA clash at home against Bozeman, they sure did make things interesting. And, Belgrade’s first-year coach was thrilled with the effort.
“I was really happy with our performance. I honestly didn’t how it would be today playing 11 games Thursday and Friday,” Christensen said. “And I could see that at the end of this game, but we had so much energy and played hard against a really good team.”
Sasha Hathaway and Jo Jo Radick combined for 24 kills to lead the Hawks to a 25-15, 29-27, 25-16 victory. The duo also helped Bozeman bounce back from a four-set conference loss to Billings Senior on Friday.
Bozeman (12-9, 7-3 Eastern AA) pulled away in the first set after the Panthers had closed to within a point, 14-13. Hazel Eaton served long for Belgrade, and then Molly O’Connor scored on back-to-back aces to stretch the lead to 17-13. From there, the Hawks closed out the set on an 8-2 run.
The Panthers swung the momentum in the second set, taking a 6-2 lead following an ace by Eaton. While Bozeman stormed back to briefly regain the lead and then later tie the set at 24, Belgrade twice had opportunities to win.
But Hathaway scored on a kill to knot it up at 25, and then scored on a back row kill to tie it at 27. Radick gave the Hawks the lead with a kill, and then the Panthers were whistled for a net violation to cap the set.
The second set featured long rallies, and the Panthers managed to keep play alive with several key digs along the back row. But the gaps in the defense became a little larger in the third set and the Hawks pulled away late in the game. Bozeman was also aided by a handful of serving and hitting errors from the Panthers down the stretch.
Tycelee Bowler led the defensive effort for Belgrade with 15 digs, while Delanee Hicks and Hazel Eaton each had eight. Arin Eaton also made several key digs in the back row.
“Arin Eaton was amazing. She got to balls and balls that maybe you get a touch, and Arin made them playable balls,” said Christensen. “Tycelee Bowler worked hard and was good in defense and Olivia (Wegner) was good.”
Christensen also noted the effort Hazel Eaton, who led the team with six kills.
“She worked so hard tonight and she was hurting. He arm was hurting, her shoulder was hurting, and she was all over the place,” said Christensen. “She never lets a ball hit, ever, without being on the floor for it.”
In Missoula, Belgrade earned a runner up finish in the Silver Bracket of the tournament following an up and down performance in pool play.
“We played exactly the way that we did in the (Great Falls) double A tournament. We would win a set, we would lose a set. We split with everybody,” said Christensen. “I still think it’s a confidence issue for us. We just have to know what we’re capable of. I’m hoping that’s coming. It’s getting to that time of the season to really figure out what we are capable of.”
The Panthers split with Flathead (20-18, 18-20), Polson (20-19, 18-20), Fenchtown (20-7, 19-20), and Stevensville (20-13, 19-20). They lost to Missoula Hellgate (16-20, 19-20), Great Falls CMR (10-20, 4-20), and Columbia Falls (18-20, 14-20).
In bracket play, Belgrade beat Libby 23-25, 25-11, 15-11 and Whitefish 25-16, 21-25, 15-9 before losing to Great Falls 16-25, 17-25. Hazel Eaton and Hicks did not play against Great Falls.
“They were both hurting and tired, and knowing we had this game today, I didn’t think it was worth it,” said Christensen. “But our kids played really well even without them.”
Belgrade returns to action Thursday hosting Billings Senior.
Bozeman def. Belgrade 25-15, 29-27, 25-16.
BOZEMAN (12-9) - Kills: 39 (Sasha Hathaway 14, Jo Jo Raddick 10). Digs: 49 (Molly O’Connor 16, Hathaway 10). Blocks: 4 (Kamryn Larson 2, Emma Fox 2). Aces: 7 (O’Connor 3, Izzy Isley 2). Assists: 37 (Fox 35).
BELGRADE (4-14) - Kills: 19 (Hazel Eaton 6, Tessa Lamb 4). Digs: 38 (Tycelee Bowler 15). Blocks: 4 (4 with 1). Aces: 8 (Delanee Hicks 4, Eaton 3). Assists: 16 (HIcks 13).