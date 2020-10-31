Fueled by a balanced attack, Belgrade snapped a six-match losing streak Friday night in its regular season finale. It also marked the team’s second victory of the season with postseason play slated to begin Tuesday.
Three players finished with seven or more kills as the Panthers beat Great Falls 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 in an Eastern AA clash in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“We definitely fought for every single point tonight,” first-year Belgrade coach Brit Murphy said. “They definitely showed the very best of themselves on that court. There was a lot of Panther pride tonight.”
Belgrade (2-12) has struggled throughout the season to maintain leads, but had no such problem against the Bison. The Panthers pulled away down the stretch to easily win the first set, and then held on to win the second and third.
Murphy noted that the team’s serving — they committed just four errors and had nine aces in 66 attempts — played a critical role.
“Our spot serves, I’m really proud of our spot serves, our aggressive attack, and our dynamic defense tonight,” she said. “Our offense went up extremely aggressively and they were placing the ball really well.”
Taylor Nicks and Tayler Thomas each finished with a team-high eight kills, while Gracey Carter had seven. It was a season-high total for Nicks, who also had five digs.
“She had a really big night,” said Murphy. “She was hitting hard and was not afraid to put the ball into the ground.”
Libero Tycelee Bowler led the team with 19 digs, and Murphy noted the play of Bailey Weisz and Arin Eaton along the back row as well.
“She (Weisz) had a really great game and brought a lot of energy to the court,” Murphy said. “And Arin Eaton in the back row was doing a really great job of reading the deep corner balls and getting there before the ball did.”
Belgrade will play at top-seeded and unbeaten Great Falls CMR to begin the postseason. While the Rustlers swept the regular season series, Murphy feels the victory gives her team momentum heading into the contest.
“If we bring the team that we played with tonight we have a really good chance of competing with them,” she said. “I haven’t seen my girls bring that much energy to the court and we’re ready.”
Belgrade def. Great Falls 25-15, 25-17, 25-17.
GREAT FALLS (2-10) - Stats not provided.
BELGRADE (2-12) - Kills: 31 (Taylor Nick 8, Tayler Thomas 8, Gracey Carter 7). Digs: 56 (Tycelee Bowler 19). Blocks: 1 (no leader). Aces: 9 (Thomas 3). Assists: 26 (Delanee Hicks 25).