Riding the momentum of a victory in its regular season finale, Belgrade came out firing Tuesday in Great Falls.
The Panthers led by as many as four points early in an Eastern AA playoff match against Great Falls CMR. But the unbeaten and top-seeded Rustlers gradually settled in and closed out the first set on a 20-4 run.
From there, CMR coasted to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-11 victory to end Belgrade’s season in the first round of the postseason.
“We just got beat by a really good team. Sometimes that happens,” first-year Belgrade coach Brit Murphy said. “It’s not the way that we wanted to end our season, but I’m really proud of how far we’ve come and the fight they put up today.”
The Panthers (2-13) had the momentum early and took an 8-4 lead following back-to-back kills by Gracey Carter and Kamie Gorrell. But after CMR served long to make it 9-5, the Rustlers scored five consecutive points to take the lead and then cruised from there.
“CMR started with a new rotation in that first set and I think that they weren’t ready for the energy that we brought to the court,” said Murphy. “Our girls really wanted to bring that same energy that they had on the court Friday (against Great Falls) to the court today, and I think that they definitely did.”
CMR (15-0) took an 8-2 lead to begin the second set, and 9-4 to start the third, en route to victory. Lauren Lindseth did much of the damage for the Rustlers, finishing with a match-high 18 kills, 20 digs and three aces.
Belgrade was led by Tayler Thomas, who had six kills and five digs. Brytan Rogers and Gracey Carter each had four kills, while Tycelee Bowler chipped in with 15 digs.
Murphy noted how proud she was of her team for overcoming adversity this season, which included two weeks of quarantine, and the progress they made in their second year as a AA program.
“Being a new coach there were a lot of decisions that I made that I probably wouldn’t make again,” she added. “But you can only learn by doing it and my girls were incredibly adaptive and they were ready to be thrown into anything, and I think we all grew a lot and our program grew a lot this season. I’m really going to miss all seven of those seniors.”
Great Falls CMR def. Belgrade 25-13, 25-8. 25-11.
BELGRADE (2-13) - Kills: 15 (Tayler Thomas 6). Digs: 41 (Tycelee Bowler 15). Blocks: 2 (Gracey Carter 1, Taylor Nicks 1). Aces: 0. Assists: 13 (Delanee Hicks 13).
GREAT FALLS CMR (15-0) - Kills: 43 (Lauren Lindseth 18). Digs: 53 (Lindseth 20). Blocks: 2 (Natalie Bosley 2). Aces: 9 (Lindseth 3). Assists: 41 (Tennison Hiller 35).