Belgrade got off to a strong start Tuesday night, but was unable to sustain the momentum in a conference loss at Bozeman.
The Panthers won the first set, but Bozeman rallied to take the Eastern AA match 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14.
“The first game was the best that I have seen them play,” Belgrade coach Brit Murphy said. “Bozeman is their rival I think, and so they bring a lot more energy to the court against Bozeman than they do against everybody else.”
The Hawks (6-5) shifted momentum in the second set behind the play of Jordan Radick.
“In the second game we definitely got beat by Bozeman’s middle,” said Murphy. “She’s able to put the ball away and she makes really smart tips right over the block, and my defense has a really hard time reading it and getting to it.”
After losing a close third set, the Panthers became flustered in the fourth after the second referee stopped play due to a rotation violation. Belgrade, down 9-5 at the time, lost a couple of points and never recovered.
“It definitely got in our heads,” said Murphy. “At that point we had run a few points and then he (the assistant referee) realized that the rotation was wrong and we had to back up a few points again. So it confused everybody and then they were all kind of having a hard time figuring out where they were supposed to be on the floor.”
Kamie Gorrell led the Panthers offensively with six kills, while Gracey Carter and Tayler Thomas each had four. Tycelee Bowler finished with 15 digs, and Delanee Hicks chipped in with 12 digs and 14 assists.
“Brytan Rogers did really great at the net today. Kamie Gorrell, as well, was making some really hard cut shots up there,” said Murphy. “Tycelee Bowler in the back was picking up a lot of those short balls that would have fallen to the ground had she not been there.”
Belgrade (1-9) is back in action Wednesday hosting unbeaten Great Falls CMR (10-0) in a league match that was rescheduled from earlier this month.
Bozeman def. Belgrade 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14.
BELGRADE (1-9) - Kills: 18 (Kami Gorrell 6, Tayler Thomas 4, Gracey Carter 4). Digs: 44 (Tycelee Bowler 15, Delanee Hicks 12). Blocks: 7 (Carter 2.5). Aces: 4 (4 with 1). Assists: 16 (Hicks 14).
BOZEMAN (6-5) - Stats not provided.