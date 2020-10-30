All three sets were close Thursday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center. But Belgrade was unable to get over the hump in a conference loss to Billings Senior.
The Broncs, led by an outstanding all-around effort from Olivia LaBeau, swept Belgrade 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 in an Eastern AA match.
“They fought a really good fight tonight. They just weren’t able to finish some of those long rallies,” Belgrade coach Brit Murphy said. “I think they went in there really confident today, which was awesome. But that team that we played was not the same team that we played the first time around.”
While the Panthers beat Senior in three sets in the team’s first regular season meeting, LaBeau made sure there would not be a season sweep. She tallied a match-high nine kills, 11 digs, six aces and three blocks.
The Broncs (6-7) also received five kills from Anna Whitney, four aces from Emma Hanson and 19 digs from Ashley Bough.
“They played a really great game against us today,” said Murphy. “They had some really good blockers and some really big swings.”
Belgrade was led by Tayler Thomas, who finished with six kills and 10 digs. Gracey Carter added five kills and a pair of blocks, while Tycelee Bowler and Delanee Hicks chipped in with 18 digs and 18 assists, respectively.
“I think Taylor Nicks had the best game that she’s had all season tonight. She was really confident and swinging away up in the front row,” said Murphy. “Delanee Hicks also had a great game. She was making some really smart set choices and was really paying attention to the other side.”
Belgrade (1-12) wraps up the regular season Friday hosting Great Falls. Regardless of the outcome, the Panthers cannot move up in the standings and will play at top-seeded and unbeaten Great Falls CMR in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Nov. 3.
“We are very much looking forward to our game tomorrow to get some of the shakes out before we actually see CMR,” said Murphy.
Billings Senior def. Belgrade 25-19, 25-18, 25-22.
BILLINGS SENIOR (6-7) - Kills: 27 (Olivia LaBeau 9). Digs: 60 (Ashley Bough 19, LaBeau 11). Blocks: 7 (LaBeau 3). Aces: 14 (LaBeau 6, Emma Hanson 4). Assists: 24 (Hanson 23).
BELGRADE (1-12) - Kills: 24 (Tayler Thomas 6, Gracey Carter 5). Digs: 61 (Tycelee Bowler 18, Thomas 10). Blocks: 5 (Brytan Rogers 2, Carter 2). Aces: 3 (3 with 1). Assists: 21 (Delanee Hicks 18).