Mike Deming was pleased with how his team played in the first half Thursday night. They shot the ball well, executed offensively, and he noted the effort and energy was there defensively.
But trying to contain a talented player in the post, as well as several good shooters on the perimeter, proved to be too much for Belgrade in its Eastern AA opener.
Drew Wyman, a 6-foot-3 post, poured in a game-high 28 points, while Levi Togerson connected on five 3-pointers en route to scoring 17 points, to lead Great Falls to a 78-43 victory. The Bison finished the contest with a dozen makes from behind the arc.
“They made twelve 3-pointers. They can shoot the ball really well,” said Deming. “A lot of it had to do with that we were late on our rotations, but they have some very nice shooters and good players.”
Belgrade trailed just 20-16 after the first quarter thanks to Tate Bowler and Ta’Veus Randle, who combined for 13 of the team’s points. But by halftime the Bison had stretched the lead to 42-29 and then broke the game open in the third quarter.
“We played a very good first half. We played good offensively, handled their pressure, and just hung around. Executed really well in the first half,” said Deming. “But they opened the second half on a 19-3 run and that was big obstacle to overcome. Once again they came out firing on all cylinders the second half and made some nice shots to start the second half.”
Bowler finished with 22 points, while Randle had 13 to lead the Panthers.
Belgrade (0-5, 0-1) will make its home debut Saturday afternoon against Great Falls CMR before returning to the road next week.
“We haven’t even talked about playing at home with the expectation that we’re going to get on the road and play another game,” said Deming. “So it’s going to be nice to be at home and looking forward to playing in our gym in front of our fans. We had so many things that went well in the first half (tonight) that we’re hoping to continue on Saturday.”
Great Falls 78, Belgrade 43
Belgrade 16 13 3 11 - 43
Great Falls 20 22 19 17 - 78
BELGRADE (0-5) - Tate Bowler 7 5-9 22, Ta’Veus Randle 3 5-5 13, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Cooper VanLuchene 0 0-0 0, Noel Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Russell 1 3-3 6, Kade Schlauch 0 0-0 0, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 13-17 43.
GREAT FALLS (6-1) - Levi Togerson 5 2-2 17, T. Fought 0 1-2 1, Gabe Longin 1 1-2 4, Tarel Rollins 3 0-0 8, T. Short 1 2-2 4, Mason Osweiler 1 3-4 5, Cale Gundlach 1 0-0 3, Drew Wyman 12 3-5 28, Josh Bandrob 2 0-0 6, R. Krake 1 0-0 2. L. Vandermers 0 0-0 0, Hunter Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 12-17 78.
3-point goals: Bel 6 (Bowler 3, Randle 2, Russell 1), GF 12 (Torgerson 5, Rollins 2, Banderos 2, Longin 1, Gundlach 1).