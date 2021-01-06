Through 16 minutes Tuesday night the game plan was working. Belgrade had limited Allison Harris to just five points and only trailed by seven at halftime in its season opener.
But the 6-foot-3 senior post tallied 18 of her game-high 23 points in the second half to lead Great Falls to a 61-33 Eastern AA victory.
Second-year Panthers coach Erin Nolte noted her team played tight defense in the first half en route to trailing 23-16 at the break.
“I think we kind of had them on their heels,” she said. “We took Allison Harris out in the first half, so we did a great job playing defense on her. But she just flipped the switch for the second half. We couldn’t contain her.”
Harris made just one shot from the field in the first half and was 3 of 6 from the free throw line. Belgrade had six players score, which included a 3-pointer by freshman Leila Mamangun.
“We held with them. We had strong defense,” said Nolte. “Our defense was good in the first half, but second half we just could not hit anything and Allison Harris kind of went off on the inside.”
The Panthers were outscored 20-11 in the third quarter and then scored just six points in the fourth. Olivia Wegner and McKenna Morris each finished with five points to lead the team.
“We just could not hit anything. I bet we were two percent from the field, it felt like two percent,” said Nolte. “But our defense was strong and had a lot of energy from Sarah Riley (Morris). She played strong, she gives us a lot of energy. Mackenzie’s (Turner) a really strong kid too. We just got to wake up Naomi (Reanier) on the inside and keep working on our shooting.”
The Panthers will make their home debut Saturday hosting Great Falls CMR.
Great Falls 61, Belgrade 33
Belgrade 6 10 11 6 - 33
Great Falls 11 12 20 18 - 61
BELGRADE (0-1) - Mackenzie Turner 1 2-2 4, Olivia Wegner 0 5-6 5, Emmery Blossom 1 2-4 4, Sarah Riley Morris 1 1-2 3, Megan Smolnikar 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 2 0-0 5, Grace Garvert 1 2-2 4, Naomi Reanier 2 0-0 4, Khloey Robinson 0 1-2 1, Lelia Manangun 1 0-0 3, Riley McMahon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9 -20 33.
GREAT FALLS (1-0) - Ryen Palmer 2 2-2 7, Rylee Schei 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Jones 1 0-0 2, Hallie Thompson 6 2-2 16, Alison Harris 7 9-18 23, Emma Tolan 1 0-0 2, Alex Bloomgren 0 0-0 0, Haley Lins 0 0-0 0, Dani Senger 1 2-2 4, Kendal Burcham 0 0-0 0, Morgan Sunchild 1 0-0 3, Taylor Torgerson 2 0-0 5, Jamie Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 16-24 61.
3-point goals: Bel 2 (M. Morris 1, Mamangun 1), GF 5 (Thompson 2, Palmer 1, Sunchild 1, Torgerson 1).