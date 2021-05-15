Belgrade’s tennis teams tuned up for the postseason by winning every match Friday in a dual against Butte High at Stodden Park.
The girls posted an 8-0 victory, while the boys won the only two singles matches contested.
The Panthers’ Dawson Brooks defeated Isaac King in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, while Coulter Thorn did the same against Erik Johns 6-3, 6-2.
On the girls side, Bella Anderson improved to 12-1 with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles against Ashlyn Burnett.
Alexa Dryer also had a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Carley Trefts at No. 2 singles, while Jaydan Brown and Maliah Beauchaine won at No. 3 and 4, respectively.
In doubles action, Ava Wagner and Alianza Zwang rallied after losing the first set to defeat Brooke McGrath and Ayrika Gerry 2-6, 7-5, 10-6 at No. 1.
The other three doubles teams each won in two sets, including Fiona Collins and Riley McMahon at No. 2 doubles.
Belgrade is back in action at the Eastern AA Divisional May 19-20 in Billings.
Boys
Belgrade 2, Butte 0
Singles
Dawson Brooks, Belgrade, def. Isaac King 6-3, 6-1
Coulter Thorn, Belgrade, def. Erik Johns 6-3, 6-2
Girls
Belgrade, 8, Butte 0
Singles
Bella Anderson, Belgrade, def. Ashlyn Burnett 6-0, 6-0
Alexa Dreyer, Belgrade, def. Carley Trefts 6-0, 6-0
Jayda Brown, Belgrade, def. Katie Keller 7-5, 6-1
Maliah Beauchaine, Belgrade, def. Tylee Thornley 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Ava Wagner/Alianza Zwang, Belgrade, def. Brooke McGrath/Ayrika Gerry 2-6, 7-5, 10-6
Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon, Belgrade, def. Shandelle Whalen/Kennedy Lean 6-2, 6-2
Halle Tolley/Payton Mancoronal, Belgrade, def. Abby Kelly/Ahley Olson 6-4, 6-2
Talia Gilpin/Alauna Colarik, Belgrade, def. Frankie Cox/Abby Ricketts 6-4, 6-3