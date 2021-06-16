While a couple of games were close, including a nine-inning thriller, Belgrade managed to sweep a four-game series against the Jackson (Wyo.) Giants over the weekend at Medina Field.
The Bandits also swept a Southern A doubleheader at home against Livingston June 9, 19-4 and 11-1, and then took a pair of conference games from the Bozeman Bucks A team Tuesday 10-0 and 10-4.
Against Jackson on Saturday, the Bandits won the opener 4-1 and then won 12-2 via the 10-run rule in Game 2. Sunday, Belgrade took the first game in extra innings after Brody Jacksha hit a walk-off single to drive in Connor Reid for the game-winning run in the ninth.
“We swung it well yesterday,” Belgrade assistant coach Jake Bleskin, who filled in Sunday for manager Johnny Graham, said. “They threw, I thought, a really good lefty. Good command and we found a way score on him.”
Steven Ashurts scattered five hits and struck out four in seven innings of work for the Giants. But Reid led off the bottom of the ninth with a single off Austin VanSkike and then advanced to second on a balk before scoring.
Gavin Waters started on the hill for Belgrade and tossed a 3-hitter and struck out nine in six innings. Lane Neill allowed just one hit and struck out three in relief.
“He just fills up the strike zone,” Bleskin said. “That’s the thing with Gavin, if he fills up the strike zone good things happen. I don’t know how many strike outs he had, but when he’s filling up the zone and striking guys out he’s tough to beat.”
Game 2 was close before Belgrade scored seven runs in the sixth to halt the game via the 10-run rule. Keaton Carter drew a bases loaded walk which scored Payton Burman to end the game.
Caleb Hoppe picked up the win on the mound after throwing a 2-hitter and striking out eight.
“Hoppe the last two outings has just come out and done his thing. You can just see an aura of confidence,” said Bleskin. “We had five pitchers this weekend and they all came in and filled it up. That’s what we’re looking to do to command the fast ball and basically if you’re filling up the zone we’re happy.”
Kash Fike tossed a 4-hitter and struck out 13 for the Bandits in Saturday’s opener, while Evan Hamberger allowed just two hits and struck out eight in four innings of work in Game 2. Coby Richards and Fike each hit a home run in Game 2.
“I thought the pitchers filled up the strike zone honestly,” said Bleskin. “You saw it today, that was a big part of the weekend was just filling up. Kind of, in a sense, freed ourselves up at the plate knowing our pitchers are going to throw strikes.”
Fike also homered in the opener against Livingston, while Richards threw a 1-hitter and struck out five in Tuesday’s opener against Bozeman.
The Bandits scored seven runs in the seventh en route to winning in six innings via the 10-run rule. Brody Jacksha was 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Alex Casas, Cooper VanLuchene, Reid, and Richards each had two hits.
In the nightcap, Aidan Kulbeck hit a home run, Dyson Kinnaman a triple, and Reid had three doubles.
Belgrade (26-7, 7-1 Southern A) will take an 8-game winning streak to Jackson for a four-day tournament, which begins Thursday.
Belgrade 19, Livingston 4
Livingston 10 2 01 - 4 6 5
Belgrade 32(10)4x - 19 14 0
C Miller, C Prather (3), M Stern (3) and D Osen. Coby Richards and Connor Reid.
LIVINGSTON - J Cipriani 0-3, Osen 2-3, S Coleman 2-3, Miller 2-2, B Smith 0-2, Prather 0-2, M Stern 0-2, B Nash 0-3, R Bauer 0-1.
BELGRADE (19-7) - Lane Neill 2-2 (HR), Payton Burman 1-4 (2B), Kash Fike 1-2 (HR), Richards 2-4, Reid 3-4 (2B), Brody Jacksha 1-4, Cooper VanLuchene 2-2, Keaton Carter 1-2, Aidan Kulbeck 1-3.
Belgrade 11, Livingston 1
Livingston 001 00 - 1 3 5
Belgrade 032 51 - 11 10 1
J Cipriani, C Miller (4), M Stern (5) and C Prather. Cooper VanLuchene and Connor Reid.
LIVINGSTON - Cipriani 0-3, B Nash 0-2, S Coleman 1-3, Prather 1-1, C Miller 1-1, M Sterm 0-2, D Osen 0-2, B Smith 0-1, W Nash 0-1, R Bauer 0-2.
BELGRADE (20-7) - Lane Neill 0-3, Kash Fike 2-3, Coby Richards 0-2, Reid 2-3, Payton Burman 2-3, Dyson Kinnaman 2-2, Wyatt Lamberth 0-2, Gavin Waters 0-1, Alex Casas 2-3 (2B).
Belgrade 4, Jackson 1
Jackson 001 000 0 - 1 4 3
Belgrade 010 102 x - 4 7 0
K Foulke and A Gralund. Kash Fike and Connor Reid.
JACKSON - M Fisher 0-2, X Witt 0-3, G Parkin 2-3 (2B), A Gralund 1-3, L Gralund 0-3, S Ashurts 0-2, A Huggins 1-3, B Hammond 0-3, A VanSkike 0-2.
BELGRADE (21-7) - Lane Neill 0-4, Payton Burman 0-3, Fike 1-3, Coby Richards 1-2, Reid 0-3, Brody Jacksha 1-3 (3B), Cooper VanLuchene 1-2 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 1-2, Alex Casas 2-2.
Belgrade 12, Jackson 2
Jackson 000 02 - 2 3 3
Belgrade 343 02 - 12 10 0
X Witt, A Huggins (3) and A Gralund. Evan Hamberger, Payton Burman (5) and Alex Casas.
JACKSON - G Parkin 0-3, M Fisher 0-2, A Gralund 1-1, S Ashurts 2-3, L Gralund 0-3, A Huggins 0-2, O Khanna 0-2, L Moore 0-1, B Hammond 0-1.
BELGRADE (22-7) - Lane Neill 1-4, Payton Burman 2-4, Kash Fike 1-3 (HR), Coby Richards 3-3 (HR), Aidan Kulbeck 0-2, Cooper VanLuchene 2-2, Gavin Waters 0-0, Wyatt Lambeth 0-3, Keaton Carter 1-3 (3B), Casas 0-0.
Belgrade 2, Jackson 1
Jackson 000 001 000 - 1 4 0
Belgrade 000 100 00 1 - 2 8 0
S Ashurts, A VanSkike and A Gralund. Gavin Waters, Lane Neill (7) and Kash Fike.
JACKSON - G Parkin 0-3, M Fisher 0-2, A Gralund 2-4 (2B), Ashurts 0-2, A Huggins 0-3, L Gralund 1-4, B Hammond 1-3, VanDkike 0-3, X Witt 0-3.
BELGRADE (23-7) - Neill 0-3, Payton Burman 1-4, Fike 2-2 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 1-1, Coby Richards 0-3, Reid 1-4, Brody Jacksha 3-4, Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Keaton Carter 0-2, Adian Kulbeck 0-3.
Belgrade 10, Jackson 0
Jackson 000 000 - 0 2 2
Belgrade 002 107 - 10 10 0
G Parkin, B Hammond (6), L Moore (6) and A Gralund. Caleb Hoppe and Connor Reid.
JACKSON - Parkin 0-2, M Fisher 0-3, A Gralund 1-2, S Ashurts 1-3, A Huggins 0-3, L Gralund 0-2, Hammond 0-2, A VanSkike 0-2, X Witt 0-1.
BELGRADE (24-7) - Aidan Kulbeck 2-3 (3B), Alex Casas 2-2, Payton Burman 1-3, Brody Jacksha 1-4, Connor Reid 1-3, Wyatt Lambeth 0-3, Keaton Carter 2-2, Gavin Waters 0-2, Dyson Kinnaman 1-1.
Belgrade 10, Bozeman 0
Belgrade 010 117 - 10 13 1
Bozeman 000 000 - 0 1 4
Coby Richards and Connor Reid. K Harrison, C Shirley and J Frandsen.
BELGRADE (25-7) - Lane Neill 0-3, Payton Burman 1-4, Richards 2-3, Brody Jacksha 3-4 (2 3B), Reid 2-3 (2B), Cooper VanLuchene 2-3 (2B), Alex Casas 2-3 (2B), Keaton Carter 1-4 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 0-2.
BOZEMAN - D Farne 0-3, J Woodberry 0-2, G McGarrah 0-2, N Pailthorpe 0-2, Frandsen 0-1, A Cooper 0-1, B Hampton 1-2, Z Haarer 0-2, H Roethle 0-2.
Belgrade 16, Bozeman 4
Belgrade 122 155 - 16 12 0
Bozeman 300 001 - 4 8 1
Cooper VanLuchene and Connor Reid. J Garcia, B Hampton (5) and J Frandsen.
BELGRADE (26-7) - Lane Neill 1-3 (2B), Payton Burman 2-4 (2B), Coby Richards 1-3, Brody Jacksha 2-3, Reid 3-4 (3 2B), Alex Casas 0-3, Dyson Kinnaman 1-4 (3B), Gavin Waters 1-2 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 1-1 (HR).
BOZEMAN - D Farne 2-3 92B), J Woodberry 0-2, G McGarrah 1-2, Frandsen 1-3 (3B), N Pailthorpe 1-3, B Hampton 1-4, K Harrison 1-3, C Shiely 1-3, B Schmidt 0-3.