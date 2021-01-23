Belgrade was limited to just two first half field goals and 10 total points Friday night in an Eastern AA loss on the road to Billings West.
The Bears built a 28-10 halftime lead en route to a 51-28 victory. It’s the fifth consecutive defeat for Belgrade, which had lost to Billings Skyview at home Thursday.
“Playing on back-to-back nights really exposed our youth and lack of depth. West took us out of the game early with pressure and we made mental errors, both as coaches and players, and we struggled to overcome them,” Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “Kudos to Billings West for playing a good and physical game.”
The Panthers (0-5) were led by Ta’Veus Randle, who reached double figures with 10 points. Kade Schlauch added seven, which included a pair of 3’s.
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday hosting Bozeman, and then travels to Gallatin Friday.
“For us, we start worrying about rivalry week with Gallatin and Bozeman,” Powers said, “which will be two more fantastic opportunities to continue to move our program forward and improve.”
Panthers’ girls fall to West
Belgrade struggled to generate points Friday night in an Eastern AA loss at home to Billings West. The Bears built a 47-7 halftime lead en route to a 64-11 victory.
Kourtney Grossman, Sydney Pierce and Taylee Chinick each scored 12 points to lead West, while Bella Murphy also reached double figures with 10.
“West is a great team and they are 10 deep, tall, and big. But our girls kept fighting through all four quarters,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said. “We need to find a way to score and that will be our focus this week.”
The Panthers (0-5) were led by Mackenzie Turner and Naomi Reanier, who finished with five and four points, respectively.
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday at Bozeman and then hosts Gallatin Friday.
“We have two big games next week and if there’s one thing I can promise, it’s that our girls will show up ready to fight,” said Nolte. “They keep showing up and putting in the work. It will pay off.”
Boys
Billings West 51, Belgrade 28
Belgrade 5 5 9 9 - 28
West 13 15 14 9 - 51
BELGRADE (0-5) - Wyatt Lambeth 1 0-0 2, Taylor Tvedt 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 3 4-9 10, Austin Spangler 0 1-4 1, Jarom Rogers 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russel 1 2-4 4, Kade Schlauch 2 1-2 7, Sage Smart 1 0-0 2, Hunter Simon 1 0-0 2, Jaden Whitman 0 0-0 0, Tyler Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-19 28.
BILLINGS WEST (2-2) - P. Williams 1 1-2 3, T. Mulloney 1 0-0 2, C. Dowler 1 0-0 2, N. Daily 4 0-2 8, S. Phillips 1 0-0 3, M. Fogelsong 1 0-0 2, G. Hatler 5 0-0 11, C. Tyson 3 0-0 8, Z. Irbacher 2 2-4 6, P. Brott 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 5-10 51.
3-point goals: Bel 2 (Schlauch 2), BW 4 (Tyson 2, Phillips 1, Hatler 1).
Girls
Billings West 64, Belgrade 11
West 26 21 8 9 - 64
Belgrade 1 6 4 0 - 11
BILLINGS WEST (4-0) - Layla Baumann 3 0-2 7, Kourtney Grossman 5 2-4 12, Ryan Dolan 0 0-0 0, Bella Murphy 4 1-2 20, Taylor Buckingham 1 0-0 3, Kendall Ellis 1 2-2 4, Kaitlin Grossman 2 0-2 4, Kaycee Rider 0 0-0 0, Sydney Pierce 5 0-0 12, Taylee Chirrick 5 2-3 12. Totals: 26 7-15 64.
BELGRADE (0-5) - Mackenzie Turner 2 1-2 5, Olivia Wegner 0 0-0 0, Emmery Blossom 1 0-0 2, Sarah Riley Morris 0 0-0 0, Megan Smolnikar 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 0 0-0 0, Naomi Reanier 1 2-4 4, Leila Mamangun 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 3-6 11.
3-point goals: BW 5 (Pierce 2, Baumann 1, Murphy 1, Buckingham 1), Bel 0.