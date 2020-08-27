Carl Bridwell was happy with how his team responded in the second half. Belgrade did not allow a goal, and at times, frustrated Great Falls.
But, the Panthers were unable to find the back of the net in a season-opening loss on the road. The Bison scored twice in the first half en route to posting a 2-0 Eastern AA victory.
“Both goals, in my opinion, were kind of awkward and we were just rusty,” Bridwell said. “One came off of a throw-in where we all kind of stopped.”
Macie McElhenney scored in the 16th minute to give the Bison a 1-0 lead, and then Kylee Tyler scored the second late in the first half.
The first goal, off that throw-in, caught Panthers’ defense off guard after play appeared to have stopped. Then McElhenney beat Belgrade keeper Mackenzie Turner for the score.
“The ref kind of alluded to some kind of stoppage,” Bridwell explained. “But the play went on, and they just kind of played on through and had a one on one versus the keeper, versus Mack.”
On the second goal Tyler capitalized on a defensive breakdown following a corner kick to stretch the lead to two goals.
“Kind of a scramble, open player in the box, just tapped it in,” said Bridwell.
Belgrade clamped down defensively in the second half and did not allow another goal. Turner made a huge save on a PK, and two Great Falls players picked up yellow cards.
“For the second half we kind of readjusted, went back to the formation we played consistently last year, a 4-3-2-1, and we really just found our calm in that,” Bridwell said. “Played simple passes, more direct, simple through balls and we definitely frustrated them more.”
Dalani Brayton, Naomi Reanier and Abbie Morin each had good looks up top for the Panthers, but none were able to finish.
“We just couldn’t find it. We were just one pass off or just one little bit of foot off,” said Bridwell. “So we were just rusty. We’re happy with that, we’re ready to go again. We can’t wait to play Great Falls again.”
Belgrade makes its home debut Saturday hosting Great Falls CMR.
Belgrade boys lose 4-2 in opener
While it’s just one match into the season, Sydney McCauley was encouraged by what she saw in Belgrade’s season opener.
The first-year coach noted the performance was “night and day” from a year ago, and that the team got stronger as the contest went progressed.
Great Falls had all the early momentum, however, taking a 3-0 lead on goals by Jacob Murry, Gavin Groshell and Trenton Olson en route to a 4-2 victory.
“The boys played amazing. The goals that were scored on us were super unlucky,” McCauley said. “Just easy little chip shots. Our keeper came out on one, things like that. They weren’t beautiful goals.”
Christian Aitchison trimmed the deficit to 3-1 at intermission after scoring with less than 20 seconds remaining in the half, and then fellow junior Sam Waller notched the Panthers’ second half goal on penalty kick.
McCauley noted the team played without subs and was missing a starting midfielder.
“We’re down one of our main center mids due to Covid and his mom having it,” she said. “So not having him was pretty hard, but we did awesome without having any subs.”
Belgrade hosts Great Falls CMR in its home opener Saturday.
Girls
Great Falls 2, Belgrade 0
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Great Falls 2 0 - 2
GF - Macie McElhenney, 16th
GF - Kylee Tyler, n/a
Boys
Great Falls 4, Belgrade 2
Belgrade 1 1 - 2
Great Falls 3 1 - 4
GF - Jacob Murray
GF - Gavin Groshelle
GF - Trenton Olson
Bel - Christian Aitchison
GF - Unknown
Bel - Sam Waller, PK