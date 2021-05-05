Belgrade’s tennis teams won three of their four duals Friday with the girls finishing 2-0 and the boys 1-1.
The girls notched a 6-1 victory against Butte High and then defeated Billings Senior 5-3, while the boys beat Butte 7-1 and lost to Senior 6-2 on senior-parent day. Seven boys and four girls were honored prior to the dual against Senior.
“All the coaches wanted to give our thanks to this class of seniors,” Belgrade head coach Justin Arndt said. “We are proud of the work they’ve done to grow this program including off season activities, open gyms, and their lobbying for a paid coaching position for our JV.”
Belgrade’s girls continue to shine in singles, winning six of eight matches. Bella Anderson, Alexa Dryer and Jayda Brown each went 2-0 on the day, and Anderson easily swept both of her opponents. The junior defeated Butte’s Carley Trefis 6-0, 6-0 and Senior’s Riley Gilsdorf 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Dryer swept Butte’s Ashlyn Burnett 6-0, 6-1, but needed three sets to get past Senior’s Katherine Saunders 6-3, 5-7, 10-1. Brown won her matches in straight sets at No. 3.
In doubles action, Payton Mancoronal and Halle Tolley finished 2-0 on the day. The duo beat Butte’s Abby Kelly and Maisy Taylor 6-3, 5-7, 10-0 at No. 3 doubles, and then Senior’s Emily Johnson and Sofia Nyguest 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.
“Payton Mancoronal and Halle Tolle, a duo who I believe can finish each other’s sentences now, had a great showing winning both of their tight matches in 10-point tie-breaks,” said Arndt.
Jerek Carlson was the lone Panther on the boys side to finish 2-0. The senior defeated Butte’s Isaac Miller 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and then Senior’s Zack Myers 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4 singles.
“Jarek Carlson soldiered through two tough matches and came out on top both times,” noted Arndt.
Reece Eller notched the other singles victory against Butte’s Erik Johns, 6-2, 6-4, while Quinn Gannon defeated Senior’s Izzy French 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 10-6.
Belgrade won all of its doubles matches against Butte by forfeit, and then was swept by Senior. Still, Arndt is encouraged with the positive direction the program continues to trend.
“We’ve come a long way from open gym using old volleyball nets in the (Belgrade) Special Event Center mezzanine,” he said. “It was a beautiful day on Friday and we had some excellent, close matches with both Butte and Billings Senior.”
Belgrade is back in action Saturday with a dual against Great Falls in Bozeman.
“We’re beginning to anticipate a solid showing at our first double A divisional tournament, and look forward to playing our valley neighbors very soon,” said Arndt.
The divisional tournament is slated for May 20-21 in Billings.