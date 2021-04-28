Belgrade’s tennis teams were swept by Great Falls and Great Falls CMR Saturday during duals at an invitational in Billings.
The boys lost to CMR 7-1 and Great Falls 7-4, while the girls lost to CMR 5-3 and Great Falls 5-3.
“No wins but some solid showings as we continue to try out doubles pairings on both squads,” Panthers head coach Justin Arndt said.
Junior Bella Anderson and senior Alexa Dryer were the only two Belgrade players to win both of their matches, and each won in straight sets.
Anderson, competing at No. 1 singles, defeated CMR’s Hannah Bingham 6-0, 6-2 and then beat Great Falls’ Kelly Jones 6-0, 6-0.
It took a little more effort from Dryer at No. 2 singles, but she defeated CMR’s Ruby Jennings 6-4, 6-3 and the Bison’s Baylee Keele 6-2, 6-0.
Those were the only singles victories on the day for the girls.
In doubles action, Belgrade’s lone victory against CMR was by forfeit.
But Fiona Collins and Riley McMahon notched a victory against Great Falls at No. 3 doubles. The duo swept Delia Toon and Erica Walff 6-3, 6-3.
Ava Wagner had a strong performance against CMR’s Keira Richards at No. 3 singles, losing 6-7 (4), 3-6. The junior then competed at No. 1 doubles with Alianza Zwang and lost in three sets to Great Falls’ Emma Tolan and MacKenzie Thurston 4-6, 6-3, 8-10.
For the boys, Quinn Gannon had the lone win on the day in singles action. The senior defeated Great Falls’ Ethan Egan in straight sets at No. 2 singles, 7-5, 6-1, after losing in three sets to CMR’s Mac Bruce 6-3, 4-6, 4-10.
Belgrade did win a did win a three doubles matches. At No. 1 doubles against Great Falls, Dalton Mattson and JD Hoppe defeated Kevin Gemberling and Ethan Kunka 6-2, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Eric Lee and Scott Poppe defeated Isaac Swanson and Judah McAdam in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Reece Eller and Andrew Simon beat CMR’s Colton Martello in three sets at No. 3 doubles, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.
Belgrade is back in action Friday hosting Butte and Missoula Hellgate.
Boys
Great Falls 5, Belgrade 3
Singles
No. 1 - Jacob Murry, GF, def. Coulter Thorn 6-1, 6-2. No. 2 - Quinn Gannon, Bel, def. Ethan Egan 7-5, 6-1. No. 3 - Landon Molen, GF, def. Jerek Carlson 6-4, 6-0. No. 4 - Cooper Reily, GF, def. Andrew Simon 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 - Dalton Mattson/JD Hoppe, Bel, def. Kevin Gemberling/Ethan Kunka 6-2, 6-3. No. 2 - Eric Lee/Scott Poppe, Bel, def. Isaac Swansom/Judan McAdam 4-6, 6-2, 10-4. No. 3 - Jacis Anderson/Sterling Chargois, GF, def. Kaden Jensen/Caleb Bergstrom 7-5, 4-6, 10-7. No. 4 - Wyeth Hayes/Chad Wyman, GF, def. Reece Eller/Kyler Van Garteren 6-0, 3-6, 12-10.
Great Falls CMR 7, Belgrade 1
Singles
No. 1 - Carson Rien, CMR, def. Coulter Thorn 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 - Mac Bruce, CMR, def. Quinn Gannon 3-6, 6-4, 10-4. No. 3 - Clay Walker, CMR, def. Jerek Carlson 6-1, 6-0. No. 4 - Kade Hauerlandt, CMR, def. Caleb Bergstrom 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 - Carter Corn/Noah Stimac, CMR def. Dalton Mattson/JD Hoppe 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 - Jackson McCoy/Josh Stimac, CMR def. Eric Lee/Scott Poppe 7-5, 6-4. No. 3 - Reece Eller/Andrew Simon, Bel, def. Colton Martello/Brady Corn 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. No. 4 - Aedan Bingham/Brayden Davis, CMR, def. Kaden Jensen/Kody Jensen 7-5, 6-1.
Girls
Great Falls 5, Belgrade 3
Singles
No. 1 - Bella Adnerson, Bel, def. Kelly Jones 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 - Alexa Dryer, Bel, def. Baylee Keele 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 - Baylee Furthmre, GF, def. Halle Tolley 6-2, 6-2. No. 4 - Maddie O’Leary, GF, def. Avery Johnson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 - Emma Tolan/MacKenzie Thurston, GF, def. Ava Wagner/Ailanza Zwang 6-4, 3-6, 10-8. No. 2 - Riley McMahon/Fiona Collins, Bel, def. Delia Toon/Erica Walff 6-3, 6-3. No. 3 - Meredith Semenza/Christa Holland, GF, def. Payton Mancoronal/Talia Gilpin 3-6, 6-4, 10-3. No. 4 - Brooke Dailey/Isabella Swanson, GF, def. Lexi Hughs/ Rynna Vaughn 6-2, 4-6, 10-0.
Great Falls CMR 5, Belgrade 3
Singles
No. 1 - Bella Anderson, Bel, def. Hannah Bingham 6-0, 6-2. No. 2 - Alexa Dryer, Bel, def. Ruby Jennings 6-4, 6-3. No. 3 - Keira Richards, CMR, def. Ava Wagner 7-6 (4), 6-3. No. 4 - Olivia Buckingham, CMR, def. Talia Gilpin 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 - Madison George/Becca Shizmann/CMR, def. Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 - Leslie Miller/Ryana Walker/CMR def. Halllie Tolley/Alianza 6-1, 6-2. No. 3 - Olivia Martello/Parker Humble, CMR, def. Payton Mancornal/Avery Johnson 6-3, 6-3. No. 4 - Belgrade won by forfeit.