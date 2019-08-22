After spending the past 32 years in Class A, and some 15 years of speculation about moving up to the Montana High School Association’s highest level, Belgrade is finally a member of Class AA beginning with the 2019-20 school year.
The school will become the first in MHSA history to have competed at all four levels — C, B, A and AA — and the landscape will look vastly different as Belgrade’s athletic programs make their foray into a new classification.
So what kind of changes can athletes, coaches and fans expect with fall sports slated to begin in earnest Aug. 30?
“I really think the changes we’re going to see is different competition. Ultimately I think that’s the biggest difference,” Belgrade Activities Director Rick Phillips said. “There’s no different rules in double A for football, no different rules for volleyball.”
With the addition of Belgrade, AA increases to 15 teams. That number will round out at 16 beginning with the 2020-21 school year when Gallatin High School opens in Bozeman.
For this year, however, AA will feature an East and West division. Belgrade has been placed in the East along with Billings Skyview, Billings Senior, Billings West, Bozeman, Great Falls and Great Falls CMR. The West will include Butte, Flathead, Glacier, Helena, Helena Capital, Missoula Big Sky, Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Sentinel.
Phillips noted that the Panthers will play primarily a AA schedule in all sports with the exception of cross country, track and field, and wrestling. Those sports typically compete in meets and tournaments that feature athletes from every classification.
“We’re going to be pretty much locked in to play just double A schools for the most part in our team sports,” he said. “Individual sports, not a whole lot of change because any time you go to a cross country meet you have a mixture of all classifications.”
With the arrival of Gallatin High still a year away, the 2019 fall season will serve as a transition for AA. Meaning, several events will be on a one-year basis.
In football, for example, all 15 teams will qualify for the postseason this fall regardless of record. Each team will play two non-conference games, which will factor into postseason seeding.
“Those games have a very slight bearing when it comes to the second week of the playoffs. Those games could play a part in the seeding,” said Phillips. “I’m not that familiar with how double A has done their seeding for playoffs in the past, but I know that every game has some bearing on where they fall. They’re non-conference games, but when you reseed after the first round of the playoffs, those games I think will have a little bit of weight to them.”
The first round of the playoffs will cross over with the No. 1 seed from the West receiving a bye because there is not a No. 8 seed in the East. The other first round match ups will be 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, and 4 vs 5.
“That’s the reason we’re going to have a cross over this year,” Phillips, referring to the bye, said. “They didn’t want the outside possibility that one of those teams could have a bye the last week of the season and be the No. 1 team and then not have anybody to play in week 1 (of the playoffs). That’s why this year the first round is a cross over.”
Belgrade’s football team will play an eight-game schedule, which includes a bye week in September. Unlike years past when there was just froshmore and varsity teams, Phillips hopes the program will be able to field three teams — freshmen, JV and varsity.
“The number of teams is certainly up, so we’re really pushing on trying to increase participation in every sport,” he said. “Because in football most everybody has three teams — a varsity, they have a JV and they have a freshman team. So we really are pushing for freshmen to come out and not be worrying about playing against sophomores and juniors on a froshmore team.”
The freshmen and JV teams have eight game schedules slated.
“That’s scheduled, but the double A’s know that if our numbers aren’t there that things could change,” said Phillips. “But right now we have scheduled those. A majority of our JV games are right before the varsity each of those Fridays, and the freshmen games would be on that Saturday afterwards.”
In addition to football, Phillips is hoping there will be an increase in participation in soccer. Both programs reached the semifinals a year ago in Class A — and the boys won state championships in 2016 and 2017 — but numbers have been slowly declining.
“We need to increase our numbers for soccer and need to increase our numbers for football,” Phillips said. “Because those games are already scheduled.”
The goal is to have JV teams for each program, something that has been a struggle in recent years.
“We used to try and get 10 games but we would never do that,” said Phillips. “Now every time we go we take our JV with us, so our JV and varsity all travel together and they will be playing on the same day staggered.”
Class AA used to hold its state tournament on three consecutive days on a weekend in October, but will now spread out postseason matches over a two-week span beginning this fall.
“They have adopted the Class A schedule, so when playoffs come it’ll be bracketed and you’ll play at the home of the higher seed,” said Phillips. “It will be Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday.”
Belgrade’s volleyball team fielded five teams a year ago for the first time, and expectations are for that to continue. The varsity finished as the Class A runner up in each of the past two seasons and has advanced to state for eight consecutive years.
Both of those championship losses were against Billings Central, which Phillips managed to retain on the schedule. It will be the team’s lone match against a non-AA opponent.
The biggest change moving into AA is that there is no divisional tournament. State qualifiers will be based on how they finish in conference play along with play-in matches for the lower seeds. The top four teams from the East and the top four from the West will advance.
Phillips noted that divisional tournaments are “on the docket” for golf, volleyball and softball beginning next year.
“All those things are coming,” he said. “They’re just not here yet and they’re not in place for this coming year. But they are in the works.”
The primary change for golf is that AA holds two-day tournaments. Belgrade will compete in five of those during the regular season and host its invitational, which will only be a one-day event, in mid-September.
With no divisional tournament, each team will be allowed to take its top five golfers to the state tournament.
“I think every team goes for state and you put your top five out there,” said Phillips. “So everybody goes to state in golf.”
There will be no divisional meet for cross country as well. Each school’s top seven harriers (as well as two alternates) will compete at state.
One minor change is that AA schools are allowed to bring their JV runners to the annual 7-of-7 meet in Helena in early October. The event features harriers from all classifications, but only AA has races for the JV.