Three Belgrade High seniors were among the many student-athletes from Montana who signed letters of intent on national signing day Wednesday.
Alex Casas inked with North Park University in Chicago to play football, while Dalani Brayton and Kenna Thomas signed with College of Idaho and Carroll College, respectively, to compete in soccer and softball.
While Casas and Brayton wanted to attend college out of state, Thomas chose to stay in Montana. Carroll College is just two hours northwest of Belgrade.
“I really wanted to stay close to home. The campus has a super homey, fun family feel,” Thomas said. “I liked the student to faculty ratio. I want to be able to make good relationships with my professors, so I like that.”
Thomas will be reunited with former Belgrade teammate Haylee Curry, who joined the Saints in the fall of 2019 after helping Belgrade win three consecutive state championships.
“The girls seemed super welcoming, super fun,” Thomas said of her campus visit. “Everybody’s just there to have a good time, and I’m excited to play with Haylee.”
Thomas, who was also a varsity member of the soccer team and competed in basketball, was a first team all-conference selection as a middle infielder and utility during the 2019 campaign. As an underclassman she helped the Panthers win a pair of state championships, which included an unbeaten season as a sophomore.
The 2020 campaign was canceled in response to the global pandemic. Thus, as a senior season looms, Thomas is grateful for the opportunity to compete at the next level.
“It is such a relief. I’m really excited,” she said. “It was stressful with recruiting for sure not having a season, not having any stats to really go off of. But everything happens for a reason, and I’m glad Carroll found me and I found them.”
Thomas boasts a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and plans to study mathematics or engineering.
“It’s one of the most challenging educations in Montana,” she noted. “So that was obviously super intriguing.”
Carroll College, an NAIA program that competes in the Frontier Conference, posted an 8-11 record before the 2020 season was abruptly halted due to the pandemic. The Saints begin the 2021 campaign Feb. 26.
While he no ties to Chicago, Casas fell in love with the city of Chicago during the recruiting process, which included a school in North Dakota and three Frontier Conference programs in Montana.
Ultimately, the big city won out.
“It’s center city and they really take care of their campus, which is nice. It feels safe too,” said Casas. “A lot of people say Chicago is really dangerous because of all the crime rates and everything, but it feels safe there. And it’s walking distance from Wrigley Field, too, where the Cubs play.”
Casas earned All-State honorable mention and second team all-conference honors in the Eastern AA this past season as a linebacker for the Panthers. But, he’s been recruited as a safety for the Viking.
North Park is a Division-III program that has struggled recently. The Viking won just one game in 2019 and has not posted more than three victories in any season over the past decade.
“I’ve always liked the environment there. The coaches have been nice since Day 1. They gave me the best offer as well,” said Casas. “I just like Chicago.”
Casas has earned a 3.3 GPA in the classroom and plans to study general business and finance. He also competed in baseball and basketball during his prep career.
While Brayton could have pursued track in college as a sprinter, she’s following the path previously paved by older brothers Chris and Ansel in choosing soccer.
She’ll join Ansel at the College of Idaho in the fall, and noted the program was the right fit.
“I’ve been talking to them for a little over a year now, and my brother goes there, so I kind of had an in with the coach,” said Brayton. “I went down there and practiced with the team and got a campus tour and just fell in love with the town and the school. Just thought it was the right fit for me.”
The school also fulfilled another requirement for Brayton. She wanted to attend college out of state.
“I looked at three schools in Washington,” she said, “and just decided that right now my best place would be the College of Idaho.”
Brayton earned all-conference honors in the Eastern AA this past season. She led the team in scoring as a junior, and scored nine goals and had a pair of assists in helping the Panthers reach the state semifinals as a sophomore.
Although she’s an explosive scorer, Brayton spent the majority of her senior season as a defender while Belgrade was depleted in the back row due to injuries. She hopes to return to the forward position for the Yotes, but has the ability to play anywhere on the pitch.
“I told him (head coach Brian Smith) I’d play where ever he needed me,” said Brayton. “So that’s kind of in the back of their heads too.”
Brayton has earned a 3.9 GPA in the classroom and plans to study business.
“I’d really like to open my own business,” Brayton said. “If that doesn’t work out I’d love to go into physical therapy. I think I’ll just kind of see when I get down there, take my core classes, and see where I fit in the best.”
The College of Idaho is a NAIA program that competes in the Cascade Conference. The Yotes finished with a 7-6-4 record in 2019.