Carter Schmidt, Roy Deguzman and Zayne Konkol each went unbeaten over the weekend to lead Belgrade at the Mining City Duals in Butte.
Schmidt pinned all four of his opponents en route notching a 4-0 record, Konkol pinned all four of his opponents, while Deguzman won by fall in four of his five matches to post a 5-0 record.
Belgrade went 1-2 in its pool with a 53-15 victory against Ronan and losses against Billings Skyview, 49-21, and Kalispell Flathead, 54-24. The team capped the weekend with wins against Butte High II, 53-18, and Missoula Hellgate, 42-30.
The Panthers finished third in their pool, and being open at three or more weight classes contributed to the team’s three losses.
“It’s hard when you don’t even put a body out there,” said Dellwo. “Were were open for three weights in two duals and then the rest of the weekend it was four weights. So you’re giving up 18 most of the time and 24 the rest of the time.”
Carter, a freshman, posted a pair of first round pins at 113 — including a match last lasted just eight seconds — a second round pin and a third round pin at the tournament.
“Every match he wrestled ended in a pin. So he went 4-0 on the weekend. He’s tough,” noted Dellwo. “We were actually hoping to get into that championship side of the duals and if we would have been able to do that then he would have got some stiffer competition. But he’s no slouch, he’s really, really tough.”
Deguzman, a senior, notched pins at 120 against Butte, Flathead Missoula Hellgate, and Ronan. The senior narrowly won against Billings Skyview in a 10-9 decision.
Three-time state champion John Mears also went unbeaten on the weekend at 170, but only competed in two matches.
“I held him out of the rest of the weekend. He got hurt during warmups and I decided to go ahead and pull him,” said Dellwo. “We’re going to evaluate him on Monday and see what happens there.”
Thus far, Belgrade’s lightweights have been consistently producing for the team. Dellwo feels they’ll need to carry the team until other grapplers find their footing.
“Our lower weights — 103, 113, 120 — between Colton Gutenberger, Carter Schmidt and Roy Deguzman, those weights are going to have to carry us a little bit. They’re real tough,” Dellwo said. “We do have more with Gage Meyer, Brendan Gill and Zayne Konkol, but still need to refine some things with those guys. We really look forward to the lower weights to carry us through some of these duals.”
Belgrade returns to action Dec. 20-21 the annual Holiday Classic in Great Falls.