After honoring the team’s five seniors in their home finale, Belgrade’s girls got off to a slow start Monday night and never recovered.
The Panthers scored just five first quarter points and we unable to find a rhythm offensively in a 55-24 Eastern AA loss to Billings Senior.
“We just came out flat and they came out strong. We kind of started out on our heels,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said. “I think there was a lot of emotions from tonight, so I think the energy was not totally there.”
Kara Conway and Jensen Keller each connected on a 3-pointer in the first quarter as the Broncs built an 11-point lead. Senior led 36-15 at halftime and then outscored the Panthers 19-9 in the second half.
“They came out hitting shots and we came out on our heels,” said Nolte. “They were penetrating and we just couldn’t hit.”
Billings Senior (7-11, 5-7 Eastern AA) didn’t have a player reach double figures, but 10 of the 13 who saw action scored on the contest. Conway led the charge with nine points, while Lily Johnson had eight.
Naomi Reanier led Belgrade with eight points, while Gracey Carter had six. Belgrade did not make a field goal in the fourth quarter and scored just two points on a pair of free throws by Olivia Wegner.
Belgrade (1-16, 0-11) wraps up the regular season Saturday at Billings Skyview.
“I think this team is not done,” said Nolte. “We still have not played our best game, so cross our fingers that we’re going to do it at the right time. We’re going to keep fighting.”
Billings Senior 55, Belgrade 24
Senior 16 20 10 9 - 55
Belgrade 5 10 7 2 - 24
BILLINGS SENIOR (7-11) - Jensen Keller 3 1-5 8, Hannalise Anderson 0 0-0 0, Nigeria Long-Westmoreland 0 0-2 0, Brenna Linse 3 1-2 7, Kennedy Venner 2 2-2 6, Emma Hanson 0 0-0 0, Bailey King 0 1-2 1, Lauren Cummings 0 2-2 2, Allie Cummings 1 1-3 3, Cassidy Venner 2 2-2 5, Kara Conway 3 0-0 9, Liv LaBeau 3 0-0 6, Lily Jones 4 0-0 8. Totals: 20 10-20 55.
BELGRADE (1-16) - Olivia Wegner 0 3-4 3, Emmery Blossom 0 0-0 0, Sarah Riley Morris 0 2-2 2, McKenna Morris 0 0-0 0, Grace Garvert 0 0-0 0, Naomi Reanier 4 0-0 8, Hazel Eaton 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weber 1 2-2 4, Sophia Flikkema 0 1-2 1, Gracey Carter 1 2-4 6. Totals: 7 10-14 24.
3-point goals: BS 5 (Conway 3, Keller 1, C. Venner 1), Bel 0.