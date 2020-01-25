Led by a trio of freshmen, Belgrade’s wrestling team posted a 2-1 record at the Class AA Duals Saturday in Great Falls.
The Panthers began the tournament with a 57-18 loss to Butte High, but bounced back to beat Helena High 42-32 and Missoula Hellgate 42-36.
“They were mostly full teams that we were wrestling, so it wasn’t like a forfeit-fest. The kids wrestled tough,” Belgrade coach Sean Dellwo said. “We had some ups and downs in each of the duals, but the kids always responded appropriately and got after it, and we got a lot of pins today. I was really impressed with that piece.”
Logan Linn finished 3-0 at 152 pounds, while fellow freshmen Colten Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt were each 2-0 at 103 and 113, respectively. The trio combined for seven of the team’s 12 pins on the day.
Linn posted a pin of Butte’s Dylan Averyt in just 41 seconds, and then added second round pins of Helena’s Christian Wyant and Missoula Hellgate’s Adam Nearly.
“Against Butte we had a little bit of momentum going against us. Those guys were kind of getting ramped up and he went out and pinned his kid in a nice cross ankle cradle. Did a great job in that match,” said Dellwo. “And then when we wrestled Helena High he started a little slow and came back and ended up being up by points when in pinned that kid too. Then Hellgate, he ended up beating up that kid pretty good.”
Gutenberger posted a pair of first round pins, including a match against Hellgate’s Keith Zander that last just 20 seconds. Schmidt also won by fall twice beginning with sticking Butte’s Reid Whitlock on his back in 33 seconds.
Sophomore Xaden Cunningham also had a strong day, finishing 2-1 at 205. Both of the sophomore’s victories were by first round fall.”
“You talk about the leaders of our team right now, and it’s a pretty young team,” said Dellwo. “We keep improving every week and looking forward to next week.”
The Panthers host Class A Laurel Tuesday before welcoming Billings Skyview Thursday and Butte Saturday to the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Butte 57, Belgrade 18
103 - Colton Gutenberger, Bel, pin Reid Whitlock, 1:26. 113 - Carter Schmidt, Bel, pin Kyler Raiha, :33. 120 - Kip Pumnea, Butte, pin Roy DeGuzman, :38. 126 - Aiden Tierney, Butte won by forfeit. 132 - Connor Konda, pin Alley Antonsen, :51. 138 - Scout Allen, pin Caidan Pollock, :29. 145 - Anthony Liva, Butte, pin Gage Meyer, 1:55. 152 - Logan Linn, Bel, pin Dylan Averyt, :41. 160 - Tucker LeProwse, Butte, dec. Hunter Rowan, 8-2. 170 - Dominick Scown, Butte, pin Tayden Vitt, :35. 182 - Myles McClernan, Butte, pin Hugh Donaldson, 1:11. 205 - Kobe Moreno, Butte, pin Xaden Cunningham, :34. 285 - Zach Tierney, Butte, pin Enrique Ruiz, :48.
Belgrade 42, Helena 32
103 - Jason Mandy, Hel, mdec. Scott Richards, 11-0. 113 - Carter Schmidt, Bel, pin Nathaniel Yargo, 4:12. 120 - Ian Mehrens, Hel, mdec. Roy DeGuzman, 11-2. 126 - Brock Colarik, Bel, won by forfeit. 132 - Andrew Cotton, Hel, pin Alley Antonsen, 3:32. 138 - Caidan Pollock, Bel, won by forfeit. 145 - Gage Meyer, Bel, pin Gino Dalbec, 3:50. 152 - Logan Linn, Bel, pin Christian Wyant, 2:59. 160 - Kaleb Kirklin, Hel, pin Hunter Rowan, 1:55. 170 - Dhestin McKinnis, Hel, pin Tayden Vitt, 1:47. 182 - Kaleb McKay, Hel, pin Hugh Donaldson, 1:29. 205 - Xaden Cunningham, pin David Luby, 1:32. 285 - Jess Roethle, Bel, won by forfeit.
Belgrade 42, Missoula Hellgate 36
103 - Colton Gutenberger, Bel, pin Keith Zander, :20. 113 - Henry Sawfer, MH, pin Dyson Kinnaman, 1:12. 120 - Roy DeGuzman, Bel, pin Wyatt Zander, MH, :34. 126 - Conner Fitzpatrick, MH, pin Brock Colarik, :42. 132 - Alley Antonsen, Bel, won by forfeit. 138 - Zane Nealey, MH, pin Caidan Pollock, :23. 145 - Colter Lindsley, Bel, won by forfeit. 152 - Logan Linn, Bel, pin Adam Nealey, 3:01. 160 - Jase Lewis, MH, pin Hunter Rowan, :26. 170 - Tayden Vitt, Bel, pin Aiden Adams, 1:48. 182 - Jake Sweatland, MH, pin Hugh Donaldson, 1:06. 205 - Xaden Cunningham, Bel, pin Layne Cooney, 1:52. 285 - Dakota Friesen, MH, pin Jess Roethle, :13.