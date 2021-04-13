Three years after the historic winning streak began, it was abruptly halted Tuesday in Billings. Belgrade took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but failed to score again in a 4-2 Eastern AA defeat to Billings Senior.
The loss snapped a 47-game winning streak dating back to 2018. Butte Central, which won 56 consecutive games from 1999-2001, holds the state record according to the Montana High School Association record book.
“That’s obviously a great feat and a great run,” first-year Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts, who served as an assistant during 44 of those victories, said. “But for us, we’re optimistic that we’re going to bounce back and get better. We had a great first three games of the season, but this is a really good learning opportunity for us to get better and I think we will. I think the girls will come back refocused tomorrow with a new intensity and new drive to hopefully start a new one.”
Belgrade (3-1 0-1 Eastern AA) had outscored it first three opponents 38-3, but was stymied by Senior’s Kennedy Venner. The junior scattered seven hits and struck out 12 in the circle.
“Their pitcher, Kennedy Venner, she threw a great game. She’s tough, she’s a good pitcher,” said Roberts. “She had our hitters uncomfortable in the box and she made us pay.”
While Venner locates the ball well and throws a good rise ball, the Panthers were not aggressive at the plate. Roberts noted his batters were timid at times and lacked the aggressive approach that led to 31 hits, including 12 extra base hits, through the first three games.
“She’s one of the better pitchers we’ll see this year,” he said. “So it was a good experience for us, and we know that we have to learn and get better from it.”
Belgrade took a 2-0 lead in the second after Tycelee Bowler drew a walk and Shaylis Osler was hit by a pitch. Tayler Thomas moved them with a sacrifice bunt before both scored on an RBI-single by Kamie Gorrell.
“Kamie Gorrell came up huge. She’s been so clutch for us,” said Roberts. “Came up huge with a base hit to knock those two runs in.”
But Senior (4-2, 1-0 Eastern AA) took the lead in the fourth when Dacee Zent belted a 3-run homer off Arin Eaton. The senior finished 3 for 3 in the contest with the home run and two doubles.
“Arin pitched a great game,” said Roberts. “That (number) four hitter, she’s a good hitter. Took advantage of one little mishap and made us pay. Other than that Arin threw an outstanding game and our defense played great behind her.”
The Panthers had a chance to tie the game in the fourth after getting runners on first and second with one out. But Talyn Campbell was thrown out at home after trying to score from second on a single by Kenna Thomas to right field.
“I’ll take the blame on that,” said Roberts. “Just trying to push the envelope, be aggressive.”
Eaton grounded out on the next at-bat, and then Senior added an insurance run in the fifth to secure the victory.
Belgrade is back in action Saturday with a conference doubleheader at Bozeman and Gallatin.
Billings Senior 4, Belgrade 2
Belgrade 020 000 0 - 2 7 1
Senior 003 010 x - 4 8 1
Arin Eaton and Talyn Campbell, Klohey Robinson. Kennedy Venner and Hollis Baker.
BELGRADE (3-1) - Kenna Thomas 2-3 (2B), Eaton 1-4, Elizabeth Ybarra 0-3, Alexyss Settlemire 0-1, Maddie Tomasetti 1-2, Tycelee Bowler 1-3 (2B), Shaylis Osler 0-2, Tayler Thomas 0-3, Campbell 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Kamie Gorrell 2-3.
BILLINGS SENIOR (4-2) - Isabelle Dillon 1-2, Venner 1-3, Kara Conway 1-3, Dacee Zent 3-3 (2 2B, HR), Baker 0-3, Darby Mayo 1-3, Paige Opp 1-3, Payton Kale 0-3, Alexis Waddingham 0-2.