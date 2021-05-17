With each throw Saturday in Billings, Gracey Carter went a little further. By the time the Belgrade senior was done, she’d broken a more than decade-old school record.
Carter posted a mark of 144-feet, 5-inches to easily win the javelin during the Panthers’ dual against Billings Skyview. The old record (138-04) had been set by Lindsey Halgren in 2010.
Carter also placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.23) and third in the 300s (50.39), but Belgrade lost the dual 185.5-71.5.
The other winners for the girls were Jordan Cassidy in the 200 (27.31) and Sarah Riley Morris in the high jump (4-09).
Belgrade’s boys won the dual 148.5-114.5 after winning 10 of the 17 events. Four Panthers set personal bests in the 400 led by Evan Major, who won in 54.59 seconds.
The team’s other winners were Cooper McCormack (800), Sam Nash (1,600), Alex Turner (110H), Hunter Simon (SP), Charles Yunker (discus), Wyatt Russell (HJ), Aidan McGoldrick (PV), Tyler Gordon (TJ) and 4x100 relay.
Belgrade is back in action at the Eastern AA Divisional May 21-22 in Great Falls.
Editor's note: See complete meet results at athletic.net.