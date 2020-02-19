Belgrade never found any answers.
Bozeman pressed after made shots and ratcheted up the defensive intensity. The Panthers were called for a double-dribble. The Hawks’ Hudson Willett knocked down a 3-pointer off a Brett Clark steal. Then Clark’s defensive rebound led to a quick Jackson Coles layup in transition.
To start the second quarter, Bozeman scored 11 straight points and gained significant distance ahead of Belgrade. Before the Panthers scored their first points of the frame, Bozeman students chanted, “Mer-cy rule.” And there were still 20 minutes of game time left to play.
The Hawks rolled to a 74-34 win Tuesday at South Gym and quieted the visitors from a few miles to the west.
“Presses don’t really do anything if you’re not going after them, and I think that was the big difference tonight,” Willett said. “We were kind of forcing the issue.”
Belgrade (1-14, 0-9 Eastern AA) committed 22 turnovers and Bozeman scored 32 points off those, nearly eclipsing the Panthers’ total for the game. The Hawks have spent the season honing their defense-turns-to-offense style, and it was on full display Tuesday. Bozeman (9-6, 5-4 Eastern AA) led by nine after the first quarter, 21 after the second and 29 after the third.
When these teams played on Jan. 17, the Hawks welcomed the Panthers to Class AA by beating them by 27 in the schools’ first meeting in the same classification.
Willett and Coles tied for a game-high with 18 points apiece while Carter Ash added 14. Bozeman assisted 20 of its 26 made baskets, which often came beyond the 3-point arc, at the rim or in transition. The Hawks created chaos on defense and cruised on offense.
“I want them to play off their instincts,” Bozeman head coach Wes Holmquist said. “That’s what we work on every day in practice is playing at that pace.”
On Belgrade’s first possession, Ta’Veus Randle grabbed an offensive rebound and the Panthers drained about a full minute off the clock. After the Hawks won handily a month ago, Belgrade’s strategy of limiting possessions was evident.
Bozeman recognized the plan. While the Hawks have pressed often throughout the season, they knew executing it well and forcing turnovers was the required antidote even more so Tuesday.
“Each game has a different feel,” Holmquist said, “but that was certainly something a minute into the game we realized, ‘OK, we’re going to have to crank it up here in order to get the pace we want.’”
Willett scored Bozeman’s first points by converting from behind the arc. He held up three fingers as he trotted back on defense. But he didn’t drop too far down the court as the Hawks set up their full-court press. A steal at midcourt led to a Coles layup, and Bozeman was off and running.
A successful trap led to another Clark steal and another Coles layup. Belgrade called timeout down by five halfway through the first quarter.
“That’s why we put a big focus on defense,” Willett said. “Maybe if the shots aren’t falling, defense can always help you get easy buckets.”
Bozeman used its 2-2-1 full-court press, which it’s used throughout the season. Nothing in particular was different against Belgrade, but the Hawks anticipated, rotated properly and played aggressive on a regular basis.
The Panthers prepared for the scheme but couldn’t simulate the Hawks’ athleticism and speed in practice. When the game began, Bozeman immediately dictated the tempo.
“We were flat. We were a step behind,” Belgrade head coach Mike Deming said. “I think that was a lot of their pressure, but at the same time, we weren’t mentally ready to compete to start the game.”
Late in the third quarter, Bozeman fans began chanting for lesser used players to get playing time, a time-honored tradition once the outcome is decided.
The Hawks’ unrelenting nature continued into the fourth. As they led by 31 points with six minutes left, Holmquist yelled from the sideline, “Let’s go, play some D.”
To build a lead that large, playing defense was the only way Bozeman could reach that point.
Bozeman 74, Belgrade 34
Belgrade 7 5 15 7 - 34
Bozeman 16 17 23 18 - 74
BELGRADE (1-14) - Tate Bowler 5 1-2 12, Ta’Veus Randle 3 2-4 9, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Cooper VanLuchene 0 0-0 0, Noel Reynolds 4 3-4 11, Wyatt Russell 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 1 0-0 2, Sage Smart 0 0-0 0, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-10 34.
BOZEMAN (9-6) - Jace Fasting 0 0-1 0, Padraig Lang 0 2-2 2, Tucker Macbeth 0 0-2 0, Brady Lang 2 2-2 6, Ryan Barnes 0 0-0 0, Hudson Willett 6 2-2 18, Jackson Coles 8 1-3 18, Brett Clark 2 4-7 8, Bryson Zanto 1 0-0 3, Carter Ash 5 2-2 14, Ty Huse 1 0-0 3, Branden Tarabochia 1 0-0 2, Rylan Schlepp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 13-21 74.
3-point goals: 2 (Bowler 1, Randle 1), Boz 9 (Willett 4, Ash 2, Coles 1, Zanto 1, Huse 1).