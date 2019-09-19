BOZEMAN — After emerging from the locker room below South Gym Thursday night, Jessica Christensen noted the electric atmosphere had still yet to dissipate.
“My ears are like ringing,” Christensen, who is Belgrade’s first-year coach, said. “I can barely hear it was so loud, so I thought the girls really stepped up and played well in this environment.”
The environment featured a pair of raucous student sections as Belgrade and Bozeman played their first-ever volleyball match as conference foes. Students had been jawing at each other via social media throughout the day, and let loose during a back and forth match.
Bozeman (5-4, 3-0), led by 12 kills and eight digs from Jo Jo Radick, took the first round of the Eastern AA’s newest rivalry 25-18, 25-19, 25-14.
“Yes, that was awesome, a three-set win,” Bozeman coach Ashley Obstar said. “However, the fact that we accomplished our goal of it’s just about us and it’s not about this distraction — the girls were just so disciplined and that was awesome to see.”
With it being the first “crosstown” match between the programs, Obstar expected an enthusiastic crowd. Thus, she instructed players to focus on what was happening on the court and not in the stands.
The Hawks responded by building a 19-8 lead in the first set following a tip by Sasha Hathaway, who tallied 11 kills on the night. But Belgrade built momentum late in the game and rode it into a vibrant second set.
Long rallies and outstanding defensive play highlighted Game 2, which the Panthers once led 15-13. But Bozeman took control with a 7-0 run and then held on down the stretch for the win.
“We get stuck in a rotation that we can’t get out of,” noted Christensen. “It’s point for point and then all of a sudden it’s five points for them and then we’re back to point for point.”
Following a kill by Maddie Tomasetti to draw Belgrade within 11-10 in the third set, the Hawks closed out the match on a 14-4 run. Radick had three kills and a block during that stretch.
“Both sides had such great defense. No one wanted to let anything hit the ground,” said Obstar. “Belgrade fought for sure. Even though we won in three, it wasn’t an easy match by any means.”
Tessa Lamb led the Panthers with five kills and three blocks, while Kamie Gorrell and Tomasetti each had four kills.
While Christensen was happy with how her team bounced back from a lackluster performance in a three-set loss to Great Falls CMR on Tuesday, Belgrade was dealt a blow in the second set.
Outside hitter Gracie Tadvik landed awkwardly on her right leg following a kill attempt and appears to have suffered an ACL injury. Fellow senior Taylor Christensen, who would have been the Panthers’ lone returning starter from last year’s team, suffered an ACL tear in July.
“Mentally you’re like, ‘How could that happen. How do I lose two to an ACL,” coach Christensen said. “Just crazy, it’s just crazy.”
Belgrade (1-7, 0-4) is back in action Saturday with another conference match at Billings West.
Bozeman def. Belgrade 25-18, 25-19, 25-14.
BELGRADE (1-7) - Kills: 17 (Tessa Lamb 4, Maddie Tomasetti 4, Kamie Gorrell 4). Digs: 33 (Hazel Eaton 10). Blocks: 5 (Lamb 3). Aces: 8 (Delanee Hicks 3, Tyclee Bowler 3). Assists: 16 (Hicks 15).
BOZEMAN (5-4) - Kills: 43 (Jo Jo Radick 12). Digs: 36 (Sasha Hathaway 8, Molly O’Connor 8). Blocks: 6 (Peyton Wimmer 3, Ryann Eldins 3). Aces: 3 (3 wtih 1). Assists: 40 (Emma Fox 36).