MANHATTAN — As the errors continued to mount Tuesday night, so did the frustration. Manhattan’s players did their best to try and shift the tide, but self-inflicted wounds proved to be too much to overcome.
The Tigers committed nearly two-dozen hitting errors and were never able to get their offense on track in a three-set loss to Gardiner.
“Just couldn’t get a fire going. That’s kind of been our thing this last two games,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “Twenty hitting errors in a three-set match makes it difficult to compete with anyone and that’s where we were tonight.”
The Tigers, who had their seven-match win streak snapped, also had to contend with outside hitter Josie Thomas. The senior tallied a match-high 16 kills to lead Gardiner to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 victory.
Manhattan (8-4) never led in the first set and trailed by as many as 10. The Bruins’ aggressive serving set the tone early, and they finished with nine aces in the contest.
“We were out of system a lot,” Chapman noted. “We had a lot of one and two option passes out of serve-receive, which makes it difficult to get in system.”
It appeared the Tigers had bounced back in the second set, however, after taking a 7-0 lead. Cayli Chapman’s serving briefly forced Gardiner into several bad passes that Erika Davis converted three kills at the net.
But the Bruins quickly turned things around following a time out with a 10-3 run to tie the game, and then capped the set with an 11-2 run after Manhattan had taken a 17-14 lead.
“Giving that away and losing that set, it’s just unacceptable,” said coach Chapman. “In the huddle we said hey, ‘If we’re not hitting well we can place well. Buckets it okay, corners is okay.’ We didn’t make real smart choices from our hitters.”
Gardiner (10-2) led by as many as seven, 17-10, in the third set before the Tigers rallied to get within one. Adele Didriksen, who came off the bench, sparked a 7-1 run with a kill on the outside and then fellow sophomore Oliviah Westervelt added three more.
“It’s always good for subs to come in and get a chance to battle when people aren’t taking care of business,” said coach Chapman. “So I thought Adele stepped in and did a good job playing the outside. She ended up playing all the way around for Kaitlyn (Kanuch).”
But following a time out the Bruins reestablished control with two well-placed tips by Kyndra Long, an ace from Mariah Henry, and kills from Thomas.
Davis and Westervelt each finished with eight kills for the Tigers, while Amy Grevious had a match-high 18 digs.
“Amy played the back row well,” said coach Chapman. “She did some good things defensively.”
Manhattan wraps up the home portion of its schedule Saturday with a conference match against Townsend.
“We’ll practice hard and we’ll come back ready to battle against Townsend on Saturday,” said Chapman. “Try to have a fresh mind, fresh legs, and try to get back to Tiger volleyball.
Gardiner def. Manhattan 25-17, 25-19, 25-21.
GARDINER (9-2) - Kills: 24 (Josie Thomas 16). Digs 51 (Lanie Powell 13). Blocks: 5 (Kynda Long 3). Aces: 9 (Bailey Fuhrmann 2, Powell 2). Assists: 21 (Chase Cunningham 21).
MANHATTAN (8-3) - Kills: 25 (Oliviah Westervelt 8, Erika Davis 8). Digs: 52 (Amy Grevious 18, Casey Elfland 10). Blocks: 2 (Davis 1, Westervelt 1). Aces: 6 (Cayli Chapman 2, Grevious 2). Assists: 24 (Chapman 23).