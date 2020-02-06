MANHATTAN — The Montana High School Association does not offer men’s volleyball, so Riley Chapman has had to travel outside the borders of the state to play the sport he loves.
That has led the Manhattan senior to an opportunity in California. Chapman plans to play volleyball at Orange Coast College, a community college based in Costa Mesa.
“We went down there last week and toured the campus and really fell in love with it,” Chapman said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s going to be great.”
While there was no official signing, Chapman met with the Pirates’ coaching staff during his visit and decided to attend school as well as compete for the team.
Chapman is currently a middle blocker/hitter for the Sideout Volleyball Club U18 team, which is based out of Spokane. Thus, he spends most weekends commuting to and from the state of Washington.
“I travel to Spokane once a week and it’s six hours there and six hours back,” he said. “I have practices on Sundays. Pretty much every other weekend I have a tournament either in Portland, Seattle or Spokane.”
Chapman’s younger sister, Cayli, is the varsity setter for Manhattan, while his mother, Charli, is the head coach. Chapman has contributed to the program as a manager the past two years.
Chapman plans to study business with a specialty in real estate, and hopes to join a four-year program once completing his two seasons at Orange Coast College.
“The program I’m joining at Orange Coast placed 12 players on last year’s roster into four year colleges, which is a pretty impressive number considering only six players play at a time,” said Chapman. “So I’m hoping that through this process I’ll be able to get picked up by a four year to finish out wherever I go.”