CHURCHILL — Few teams can boast as much postseason experience as Manhattan Christian has accumulated over the past three years.
The Eagles have competed in three consecutive state championship games and began their defense of last year’s Class C title by blowing out White Sulphur Springs in the semifinals of the District 11C Tournament Friday night.
Led by Josiah Amunrud and Sam Leep, who combined for 42 points, Christian routed the Hornets 85-28 in the Memorial Event Center.
“They did what a team that’s been there before does. With the experience that we have it just feeds this kind of game,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “It’s invaluable and we try not to take it for granted.”
Christian (18-1) advanced to the championship game and will play Gardiner (15-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The teams met a week ago and the Eagles escaped with a 50-49 victory.
“We’ve been going at it for a few years and they played well last week and we didn’t play real great,” said Bellach. “So it will be fun to play them again.”
It took the high scoring Eagles more than two minutes to notch their first points of the game after White Sulphur Springs spread out the offense and worked the ball around the perimeter. But once Amunrud converted a steal into a layup, the offense quickly heated up.
Christian scored nine consecutive points and then withstood a pair of first quarter 3’s by the Hornets’ Alex Novark and Shane Ogle to take a 20-10 lead into the second quarter.
“They hit a few threes. We were trying to stay patient on defense. They acted like they kind of wanted to hold it a little bit and try to keep it close,” said Bellach. “I was proud of the guys for staying patient and not getting over anxious defensively.”
After Knute Hereim buried a 3 to trim the deficit to 28-17 for White Sulphur Springs, the Eagles busted the game open with a 15-0 run. Amunrud connected on a pair of 3-pointers, while Charlie Keith added five points as the lead swelled to 43-17 late in the first half.
Christian finished with 30 points in the second quarter en route to a 50-23 lead. Amunrud scored 19 of his game-high 26 points in the half, while Leep tallied 12 of his 16.
Keith eventually finished with 13 points and five rebounds, and the Eagles forced 29 turnovers and limited White Sulphur Springs to just six second half points.
“We got 50 in the first and they only got six in the second,” Bellach noted. “I was impressed with the guys’ defensive intensity and patience.”