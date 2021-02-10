CHURCHILL — Less than a week after facing its biggest deficit of the season, Manhattan Christian found itself in a similar situation Wednesday in the Memorial Event Center.
The Eagles trailed 9-4 just over the midway point of the first quarter to Ennis, but turned up the pressure defensively. Six turnovers and 14 points later, Christian took an 18-9 lead into the second quarter en route to a 54-35 District 12C victory.
“Our pressure was good. We kind of had to get away from it just because of fouls. We were a little impatient at times,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “But I thought we did a pretty good job of making a little run there off the press. That’s kind of how we got back in the game down there.”
Ennis (6-2) had built a 14-point lead in the first half and led by 12 at halftime when the teams met Feb. 5. But the Eagles rode the press to a nine-point victory after forcing 38 turnovers.
Christian scored 30 points off turnovers in the rematch, including a pair by Eliana Kuperus that sparked the 14-0 run. The Mustangs committed half a dozen turnovers over the final three minutes of the first quarter as their five-point lead disappeared.
Landri Paladichuk kept Ennis within striking distance, scoring 14 of her game-high 23 points in the second half. But the Mustangs committed 23 turnovers and shot just 27.9 percent from the field.
“Much better performance than down there last Friday. That first half was about as rough as it could get,” said Bellach. “The girls showed a lot of resolve and resilience to battle through that, and then tonight a few moments where things just weren’t going real well for us. They battled through it and got the outcome they wanted.”
Kuperus, who turned 17 Wednesday, led the charge with 14 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Kiersten Van Kirk also reached double figures with 12 points and nine boards.
Christian wraps up the regular season Thursday hosting Whitehall in a non-conference game.
“We’ve been looking forward to the Whitehall game all season for that kind of competition,” said Bellach. “Obviously had some goals set along the way and to get to this point undefeated is an awesome thing … Tomorrow should be lots of fun. We get to honor our seniors and have fun doing that, and then go out and play against a good Class B team.”
With a victory, the Eagles (15-0, 10-0 District 12C) will complete just the second unbeaten regular season in program history. The 1977 squad finished 24-0 en route to winning the state championship.
“We got one more game to try and finish that off,” said Bellach. “Really proud of the group and excited to get tomorrow night, then it will be nice to have three days off. That’s kind of nice going into tournament week and we’ll get our legs back underneath us and then get to work on Monday.”
Christian has the No. 1 seed for the district tournament, which begins Feb. 16.
Manhattan Christian 54, Ennis 35
Ennis 9 8 9 9 - 35
Christian 14 7 13 16 - 54
ENNIS (6-2) - Rylee Klasna 0 0-0 0, Jenna Snider 0 2-5 2, Shae Lovett 0 0-0 0, Landri Paladichuk 7 4-4 23, Shelbey Klein 1 0-0 2, Tanner Inman 0 0-0 0, Marlyssa Ledgerwood 3 0-4 6, Browyn Comer 1 0-1 2, Payton Mallet 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-14 35.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (15-0) - Anna Keith 0 0-0 0, Taylor DeVries 2 1-2 6, Hope Kenney 1 0-0 3, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Eliana Kuperus 7 0-0 14, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 2-2 12, Katelyn Van Kirk 1 0-0 2, Ava Bellach 3 1-2 8, Grace Aamot 0 0-0 0, Natalie Walhof 3 1-2 9, Jaydn VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-8 54.
3-point goals: Ennis 5 (Paladichuk 5), MC 5 (Walhof 2, T. DeVries, Kenney,
Bellach).