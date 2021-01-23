CHURCHILL — Outside of a second quarter lull, Manhattan Christian controlled the flow of the game Friday night in the Memorial Event Center.
The Eagles overcame a more than five-minute scoring drought prior to halftime to pull away from Manhattan in the second half for a 58-35 non-conference victory.
“We lost our intensity a little bit in the second quarter on defense, and we talked about that a little bit at halftime,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “We’ve had lapses like that through the season and we’re trying to work through that.”
As Christian struggled, Manhattan capitalized on the dribble drive as help was late to arrive. The Tigers trimmed a 16-point deficit to seven late in the half before Ava Bellach gave Christian a 22-13 lead at halftime.
Manhattan had plenty of opportunities early, but wasn’t to capitalize, which led the double digit deficit.
“We talked about that at halftime in the locker room that we were getting good looks, we were executing our offense, and we were getting the ball in the paint,” Tigers coach Charli Chapman said. “Those first few minutes we didn’t get much to fall, but I think the girls kept their head, kept their intensity and battled all four quarters.”
The Eagles (8-0) broke the game open in the third quarter beginning with a 3 by Taylor DeVries. Then Kiersten Van Kirk, a 6-foot-3 post, stepped behind the arc to bury two more as the lead swelled to 20.
“It made that gap a little bit bigger and a little bit harder to close,” Chapman said of the 3-pointers.
Christian’s inside game opened things up outside, and Van Kirk capitalized with her third 3 early in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to 43-21. The junior finished with a game-high 19 points.
Eliana Kuperus tallied a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles, while DeVries chipped in with eight points.
Cayli Chapman connected on three 3’s for Manhattan en route to finishing with a team-high nine points, while Adele Didriksen and Olleca Severson each had eight.
“They’re fairly young and they got a lot of girls that are improving as they go, so it was a good win for us,” said Bellach. “That’s one of the better teams we’ve played.”
The Eagles were coming off a 62-point District 12C rout of Lima Thursday night. Led by 17 points and eight boards from Kuperus, Christian posted an 81-19 victory.
DeVries and Kiersten Van Kirk each finished with 15 points, while Katelyn Van Kirk added 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Christian is back in action Saturday hosting Three Forks, while Manhattan (2-4) travels to Boulder to play Jefferson in a conference game.
“We’re just going to keep focusing on those little things that we can take and keep rolling into those next competitions,” said coach Chapman. “The good news is we’re finally finding out that we have 10 girls that can play and they can all go out there and make a difference whether it’s defensively or offensively. You can slowly see some of that confidence starting to build.”
Manhattan Christian 81, Lima 19
Lima 8 5 2 4 - 19
Christian 31 23 19 8 - 81
LIMA (0-3) - Taryn Martinell 4 3-3 11, Gracie Bravo 1 1-2 3, Kara Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kennady Perrenoud 0 0-0 0, Molly Crafton 0 4-4 4, Myla Miner 0 0-0 0, Kyrah Haws 0 1-3 1, Nicole Lessley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 9-12 19.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (7-0) - Anna Keith 0 2-2 2, Taylor DeVries 5 2-2 15, Hope Kenney 3 0-0 7, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Eliana Kuperus 6 5-5 17, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 5-6 15, Katelyn Van Kirk 4 2-4 10, Ava Bellach 2 0-5 4, Grace Aamot 2 2-2 6, Natalie Walhof 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 2 0-0 5. Totals: 29 18-26 81.
3-point goals: Lim 0, MC 5 (T. DeVries 3, Kenney 1, VanDyken 1).
Manhattan Christian 58, Manhattan 35
Manhattan 4 9 6 16 - 35
Christian 14 8 18 18 - 58
MANHATTAN (2-4) - Miah Fenno0 0-1 0, Madeline Severson 2 0-0 4, Olleca Severson 3 2-2 8, Cayli Chapman 3 0-0 9, Adele Didriksen 3 2-4 8, Sophie Duffin 1 0-0 2, Hallie Hemenway 0 0-4 0, Ella Halverson 0 1-2 1, Esther Halverson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 6-15 35.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (8-0) - Anna Keith 1 0-0 2, Taylor DeVries 3 0-0 8, Hope Kenney 1 0-0 3, Alexis DeVries 1 0-0 3, Eliana Kuperus 6 2-3 14, Kiersten Van Kirk 7 2-4 19, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 2 1-2 6, Grace Aamot 0 1-2 1, Natalie Walhof 1 0-1 2, Jadyn VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-12 58.
3-point goals: Man 3 (Chapman 3), MC 8 (Ki. Van Kirk 3, T. DeVries 2, Kenney 1, A. DeVries 1, Bellach 1).