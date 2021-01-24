CHURCHILL — On the first possession of the second half Saturday night, Owen Long aggressively drove the lane and was immediately was called for a charge.
It was the fourth foul of the game for Three Forks’ junior forward, and just eight seconds into the third quarter he was forced to return to the bench where he had sat for more than half of the second quarter.
It was a huge blow for the Wolves as Long had scored 35 points in leading the team to its first victory of the season Friday at Big Timber, 63-57. He had already scored 12 in the first half against Manhattan Christian, but Three Forks was unable to get over the hump in second half in a 45-32 defeat.
“He was playing good. Seventeen points and sat two quarters,” Wolves coach Terry Hauser said. “Had he been in it would have been a different story, but in another sense we got to figure out another way to score.”
Long had scored seven of the team’s nine first quarter points as Three Forks built a 9-7 lead. He then connected on a pair of free throws to give the Wolves an 11-10 lead in the second quarter before tying the game at 14 on a 3-pointer.
But a short time later Long picked up his third foul and spent the final 4:45 of the first half sitting on the bench. With him out, the Wolves scored just four more points leading into halftime and trailed 20-18 at the break.
After losing by 36, and trailing by 20 at the half in the team’s previous meeting, Three Forks’ defensive effort kept things close. The Eagles were held to a season-low point total and shot just 29.4 percent from the field.
“Terry, that whole crew, does a great job preparing their team and they’re working hard obviously and they’re disciplined defensively. They made it tough on us,” Christian coach Layne Glaus said. “It wasn’t bring the ball up, get it reversed once so we can get a good look. We had to get the ball moving side to side before we could get anything.”
Christian threatened to break the game open following Long’s fourth foul with an 8-0 run that featured 3’s by Caidin Hill and Seth Amunrud. But the Wolves got within five, 28-23, on a pair of free throws by Austin Allen before the Eagles took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Amunrud and Hill, who finished with 24 and 11 points, respectively, each added a 3 in the fourth quarter and the Wolves never got closer than eight.
“I was glad the way things turned out,” said Glaus. “Three Forks took care of the ball. We weren’t hitting some of those early perimeter shots, which that tells us we need to get the ball reversed and go inside-out before we can get some higher percentage shots.”
While the Wolves fell to 1-8, Hauser felt that Friday’s victory was a huge step in the right direction and helped create some much needed confidence.
“I thought they were way more confident. Our point guard, Jacob (Buchignani), was way more confident,” he said. “And he’s got Tebarek (Hill) on him all night long and that kid is a ball. He is such a good defender.”
Buchignani and Allen each finished with five points and Allen added six rebounds.
“We’re going to keep improving and I keep telling them that. It doesn’t matter until districts,” said Hauser. “I don’t care what our record is. All that matters is improving.”
Christian (9-0) remains unbeaten entering the second half of the regular season, which begins Thursday with a conference game against Lone Peak.
“A lot to improve on still, but pleased with what they’ve picked up thus far,” said Glaus. “We have a good foundation defensively that we can build on and I think we’ll get more and more comfortable offensively as we see different defenses and play teams like Three Forks that are going to make us work for it.”
Three Forks returns to action hosting Jefferson in a league game Friday.
Three Forks 63, Big Timber 57
Three Forks 23 20 6 14 - 63
Big Timber 12 9 21 15 - 57
THREE FORKS (1-7) - Austin Allen 2 3-4 7, Jacob Buchignani 7 0-0 15, Owen Long 11 11-14 35, Walker Page 2 0-1 4, Devon Potts 1 0-0 2, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 14-19 63.
BIG TIMBER (2-4) - Kuirt Gullings 4 0-0 11, Jase Pullman 0 0-2 0, Codee Mehus 1 0-2 4, Connor Giesecke 1 0-1 2, Same Sheperd 2 0-0 6, Tristin Matzik 13 1-3 26, Tanner Gregorich 0 0-0 0, Brayden Young 0 1-4 1, Trevor Mosness 1 2-3 4, Rory Lannen 0 2-2 2. Totals: 23 6-17 57.
3-point goals: 3 (Long 2, Buchignani 1), BT 5 (Gullings 3, Sherperd 2).
Manhattan Christian 45, Three Forks 32
Three Forks 9 9 5 9 - 32
Christian 7 13 13 12 - 45
THREE FORKS (1-8) - Austin Allen 1 2-2 5, Jacob Buchignani 2 1-2 5, Owen Long 6 3-3 17, Walker Page 1 0-0 2, Devon Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 1 0-0 3, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Anthony Deriana 0 0-0 0, Caleb Van Vleet 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-7 32.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (9-0) - Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 8 5-5 24, Gavin Weiss 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 2 0-0 4, Tebarek Hill 2 0-1 4, Caidin Hill 2 5-7 11, Jackson Leep 0 0-00, Mason Venema 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Devon Walhof 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 10-13 45.
3-point goals: TF 4 (Long 2, Allen 1, Warren 1), MC 5 (Amunrud 3, C. Hill 2).