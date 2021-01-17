CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian scored the first 16 points of the contest Saturday night en route to a conference rout of Gardiner.
Seth Amunrud led the charge by scoring 11 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter to lead the Eagles to a 76-33 District 12C victory. The sophomore tallied 18 of his points in the first half and was among four players to finish in double figures.
The majority of Christian’s early success was set up by its full court press. The Eagles converted nearly a dozen turnovers into points and took a 26-2 lead into the second quarter.
“As the quarter went along we were getting set up in our press a little bit quicker. Tebarek (Hill) at the top of that press is kind of a disrupter,” Christian coach Layne Glaus said. “And our guys are starting to move together a little bit better and find their offense through talk, so I was pleased with the first quarter in that sense.”
By halftime the lead had swelled to 34 and the Eagles went on to finish the game shooting 47 percent from the field. They created 20 steals and committed just six turnovers.
Amunrud tallied a career-high point total after shooting 10 of 16 from the field and adding five steals, four rebounds and pair of assists.
“He’s very balanced. He can attack and obviously he can shoot the three,” said Glaus. “And then he’s a great passer too. He has great vision, so it’s been fun to watch him get a little more confident as we get further into the season.”
Willem Kimm also reached double figures with 12 points and team-high nine rebounds, while Caidin Hill and Logan Leep each had 11 points.
Christian has scored 65 or more points in four of its five games, but Glaus noted there is still plenty of room for improvement.
“They’re picking up on a lot of things quickly. Our half court defensive execution and rebounding still needs some work. So we’ll look to these next few weeks to kind of shore up some of the holes there,” he said. “But offensively they’ve been showing flashes and starting to really share the ball, and look for each other on the offensive end. So that’s been fun to watch.”
The Eagles also got off to a strong start Friday in a 66-30 non-conference victory at Three Forks.
Caidin Hill led the offense with 14 points, while Amunrud and Kimm each had 11.
“They worked extremely hard. I think they set the tone with their effort. A lot of fifty-fifty balls were going our way. We had guys diving on the floor,” said Glaus. “Defensive effort was the best I’ve seen I this year, so we’ll be as good as our defensive effort is.”
Christian (5-0, 3-0) returns to action Tuesday with a conference game at Lone Peak.
Manhattan Christian 66, Three Forks 30
Christian 17 15 14 20 - 66
Three Forks 8 4 12 6 - 30
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (4-0) - Trevor VanDyken 2 0-0 4, Seth Amunrud 4 0-0 11, Gavin Weiss 3 0-0 6, Logan Leep 3 0-0 6, Tebarek Hill 2 0-0 4, Caidin Hill 6 2-2 14, Jackson Leep 2 0-0 4, Mason Venema 2 0-0 4, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 1 0-0 3, Willem Kimm 5 1-2 11. Totals: 30 3-4 66.
THREE FORKS (0-6) - Austin Allen 1 4-5 6, Jacob Buchignani 3 0-1 7, Owen Long 5 2-2 12, Walker Page 0 1-4 1, Ayden Warren 0 1-4 1, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Anthony Deriana 0 0-0 0, Caleb Van Vleet 0 0-00, Shane Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 11-20 30.
3-point goals: MC 3 (Amunrud 3), TF 1 (Buchignani).
Manhattan Christian 76, Gardiner 33
Gardiner 2 13 12 6 - 33
Christian 26 23 15 12 - 76
GARDINER (1-2) - Taylor Rose 4 0-1 9, Summit Browning 0 0-0 0, Tyler Stermitz 0 0-0 0, Abraham Leafty 0 0-0 0, john McDonald 3 4-4 10, Parker Wyman 0 0-0 0, Preston Roberts 1 1-3 4, Landon Guengerich 1 0-0 2, Luke Kelser 1 0-2 2, Evan Guengerich 2 2-9 6. Totals: 11 7-19 33.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (5-0) - Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 10 3-3 24, Gavin Weiss 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 5 0-0 11, Tebarek Hill 3 0-0 7, Caidin Hill 4 1-2 11, Jackson Leep 3 1-1 9, Mason Venema 1 0-0 2, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 5 2-4 12. Totals: 31 7-10 76.
3-point goals: Gar 4 (McDonald 2, Rose 1, Roberts 1), MC 7 (C. Hill 2, J. Leep 2, Amunrud 1, L. Leep 1, T. Hill 1).