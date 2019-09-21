Not only did Manhattan Christian’s boys get an early look at the state course, but they blew away the competition Friday at the Great Falls Invitational.
The Eagles boasted five runners in the top 15 en route to easily claiming the team title in the Class B/C race. More importantly, it allowed the team to learn about the course with the all-class state meet just a month away.
“It’s got a little hill in it, but for the most part it’s flat and it’s fast,” Christian coach Nate TeSlaa said of Eagles Falls Golf Course. “So it’ll make for good times for state and I think the kids will just feel comfortable with it. They were all really excited about their times and I think that gives a little bit of a boost of confidence.”
Christian won the meet with a score of 26. Cut Bank and Red Lodge were a distant second and third, respectivley, with scores of 100 and 106.
“We were just kind of looking forward to seeing some teams that we hadn’t seen a lot of and running against a few different folks,” said TeSlaa. “Sometimes you just run against the same teams meet after meet, so this was kind of nice to see some different teams that we haven’t seen.”
As he’s done all season, Ben Morrison led the Eagles. The senior posted a time of 16:14.02 to win the individual title by more then 40 seconds.
Riley Schott also shined for Christian, placing third with a time of 17:04.92. The junior was among four Eagles in the top 10. The others were Matt Kenney and Sam Leep, who placed 5th and 8th with times of 17:37.34 and 17:51.63, respectively.
Devan Walhof (11th, 18:03.21) and Nathan Adams (15th, 18:20.09) each placed in the top 15, and the Eagles were rounded out by Eli Swets (25th, 18:59.13), Logan Leep (28th, 19:11.82), and Cullen Visser (31st, 19:27.26).
TeSlaa noted that the majority of the boys posted a season best time on the swift course.
“There was a couple that didn’t, but that’s fine. They still got to look at the course,” he said. “That’s the goal right now just to keep dropping time and looking forward to what we have to do in the future.”
For the girls, freshman Ava Bellach led the Eagles with a time of 24:31.75 to place 34th. She was followed by Malaya Kamerman (47th, 25:29.13), Megan Leep (26:25.02), and Rachel Bos (76th, 32:10.91).
TeSlaa said noted his young girls team is pushing hard and has bought in to the program.
“They all had extremely good days. They were dropping time like crazy,” he said. “So it was a lot of fun.”
Christian returns to action Sept. 28 at the annual Mountain West Classic in Missoula. The meet also draws out-of-state teams from Idaho and Washington.
Belgrade harriers have strong day in Great Falls
While Belgrade’s teams finished at the bottom of team standings at the Great Falls Invitational Friday, there were plenty of strong individual performances.
Thus, Panthers coach Rachel White was happy with how her team performed at Eagle Falls Golf Course, where the all-class state meet will be held next month.
“Tons of season bests and even quite a few lifetime PRs,” White said of her athlete’s performances.
Sam Nash led the boys with a 23rd place finish after recording a time of 16:53.22 in the Class AA/A race. He was the lone Panther place in the top 100.
Coulter Thorn was 141st in 19:01.07, while Bodee Bossert was on his heels and finished 142nd with a time of 19:01.46.
Belgrade was rounded out by Shane Reardon (154th, 19:32.8), Luke Durand (160th, 20:32.2), Cole Blakeman (163rd, 21:15.84), and Leo Heckman (168th, 23:46.75.
The girls were led by Krya Giese, who placed 71st in 21:39.02. She was followed by Lyndy Powers (115th, 22:53.03), Madison McLaughlin (120th, 22:57.08), Charlize Glasgow (124th, 23:07.34), Katie Iverson (144th, 24:19.28, and Aburee Walker (152nd, 24:42.22).
“Kyra had a good race, and Charlize, Madi and Lyndy had an awesome pack time,” said White.
Manhattan harries have success at small meet
While a majority of the state’s cross country teams competed at the Great Falls Invitational Friday, Manhattan opted to stay a little closer to home.
The Tigers participated in the Twin Bridges Invitational at Jesson Park, and while team scores were not kept they did very well in the small team event.
“It was as pretty small meet, only eight teams there I think, maybe nine,” Manhattan coach John Sillitti said. “It was cold and got pretty windy by the varsity boys race, but we only had a little sprinkle of rain during that last race.”
Sheridan’s Luke Dvorak won the meet with a time of 17:30.8, while Anaconda’s Leroy Wilson was second in 17:50.2.
Manhattan’s boys boasted five runners in the top five led by Wyatt Barney. The senior posted a time of 18:16.1 to place third overall.
Teammates Michael Tenney (18:32.1), William Rolando (18:40.2), Luke Meeker (18:41.2), and Quinton Johnson (18:54.1) placed 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th, respectively.
The Tigers were rounded out by Payden Cantalupo (19:28.1) and Carson Blanchard (19:42.4), who placed 11th and 12th, respectively.
For the girls, West Yellowstone’s Averi Parker won the meet in 19:51.3, while teammate Julia Everest was second in 20:47.5.
Manhattan’s Jodi Cameron was third with a time of 20:50.1, and she led five Tigers in the top five.
Hallie Hemenway was fourth in 20:57.2, while Saige Duffin was fifth with a time of 21:02.8. Kit Wiersema (22:13.1) and Pralie Duffin (22:16.3) were 8th and 10th, respectively.
Manhattan was rounded out by Rylee Cameron, who placed 14th with a time of 23:51.3.
“We’ve had a ton of sick kids this week and several repetitive stress injuries so we tempered our expectations for this meet,” said Sillitti. “But I was really pleased with how they raced. We grouped up really well and had several season bests.”
Manhattan returns to action at the annual Mountain West Classic in Missoula on Sept. 28 to begin the second half of the schedule.