CHURCHILL — Eliana Kuperus, a three-sport athlete at Manhattan Christian, has earned All-State honors in basketball and volleyball.
Thus, the senior has plenty of options to continue her athletic career after high school.
On Tuesday, in the Memorial Event Center, Kuperus chose basketball after signing a letter of intent with Dordt University in Sioux Central, Iowa.
“It’s super exciting just to be confirmed and know that I know where my future is,” she said.
Kuperus recently earned All-State honors as a middle hitter on the Eagles’ volleyball team. Christian won the Class C championship a year ago and finished as the state runner up this past fall to cap a 28-2 campaign.
Kuperus, who also competes in track, did consider pursuing volleyball at the next level before choosing basketball.
“I was thinking about it, but I like basketball better. I like the physicality of it,” she said. “That’s why I chose basketball pretty much.”
Kuperus averaged a team-best 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as a junior, and Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach feels she’ll fit in well at the collegiate level.
“She’s got the size and athleticism for the next level, and it will be fun to see her develop her skills not only throughout this year but when she gets over there too,” he said. “That will be an important part of her process and being able to contribute at that level.”
In the two years that Bellach has been at the helm, he noted that Kuperus has been one of the team’s hardest workers and has a “high motor” on the court. Her leadership helped the Eagles post a 22-6 record last year en route to reaching the state tournament for the first time in a decade.
“She’s worked really hard at it. She’s come a long way over the last two years as far as her skill development goes,” Bellach said. “She’s always been athletic and plays hard, which you can’t coach that. That’s something that they have to make up their mind that they’re going to do.”
Kuperus joins a program that finished with a 24-8 (15-7 GPAC) record a year ago and reached the semifinals of the Great Plans Athletic Conference tournament.
Kuperus noted that Dordt has been a “family thing” and contributed to her decision to play for the Defenders. Several family members have attended the school, including older sister Elyse, who is currently a junior on the cross country and track teams.
“I’ve always seen Dordt as an opportunity to go for college. Then when I visited the coaches everybody were just super welcoming, and it just really felt like a community there,” Kuperus said. “I’m just super excited and I’m excited to go to school with my sister.”
Practice for the prep season begins Monday, and Christian is slated to play its first game on Jan. 7.
“I’m so pumped, I’m so excited,” said Kuperus. “Practice just can’t come soon enough. I’m super excited.”