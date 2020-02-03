Kiersten Van Kirk stepped up to the free-throw line. Manhattan Christian needed every point from her.
With the Eagles trailing by two, she made both foul shots with 1.6 seconds remaining in regulation, giving Christian new life. The Eagles didn’t waste the extra opportunity.
Van Kirk racked up 29 points and 21 rebounds as the Eagles won 65-61 in overtime Thursday at West Yellowstone.
“It was a battle,” Christian coach Jeff Bellach said. “I’m proud of the girls for fighting the way they did.”
Van Kirk made 10 of 18 shots, 1 of 2 3-pointers and 8 of 14 free throws to lead the Eagles in scoring. Of her game-high rebounding total, seven were on the offensive end. She tied team highs with three steals and one block.
“It was a big night for her. She’s only getting better every week.
She plays hard,” Bellach said. “She does a lot of work for us.”
The largest lead of the game was when West Yellowstone led Christian 28-20 in the third quarter. The Wolverines finished with 24 points points scored off of Christian’s 24 turnovers.
However, the Eagles, who were 6 for 28 from the field in the first half, made 15 of 26 shots in the second. They outscored the Wolverines 21-17 in the fourth quarter, made 4 of 6 shots after regulation and limited West Yellowstone to 1 of 9 from the field in OT.
“We’re a young team, so we have some growing pains and we’re still making mistakes, but I was proud of the way we played tonight,” Bellach said. “To make that run and to get back into it and come back in overtime was pretty awesome.”
Grace Aamot came off the bench and added 13 points and four assists for the Eagles, who finished with a 55-43 rebounding advantage.
West Yellowstone’s Danna Ochoa was 7 for 20 and 3 for 9 from 3-point range for 22 points and added eight boards. Averi Parker tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Rebekah Everest was 6-for-14 for 15 points while Emmie Collins added 12 points and seven steals.
“It says a lot, especially on the road,” Bellach said about his team. “When you’re on the road, some things just don’t go your way, and to fight through it says a lot about where they want to go and the team they want to be.”
Manhattan Christian 65, West Yellowstone 61
Christian 9 8 18 21 9 - 65
Yellowstone 9 10 20 17 5 - 61
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-2) - Taylor DeVries 2 0-0 6, Hope Kenney 1 0-0 2, Grace Aamot 6 1-6 13, Eliana Kuperus 3 2-5 8, Kiersten Van Kirk 10 8-14 29, Maddie Liudhal 10-0 2, Rylie Thompson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Walhof 2 0-0 4, Hailey VanDyken 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 12-29 65.
WEST YELLOWSTONE (10-2) - Hannah Wakefield 0 0-0 0, Averi Parker 5 2-5 12, Danna Ochoa 7 5-8 22, Trista Finney 0 0-0 0, Rebekah Everest 6 3-4 15, Ashlyn Roos 0 0-0 0, Emmie Collins 4 3-4 12. Totals: 22 13-21 61.
3-point goals: MC 3 (DeVries 2, VanKirk 1), WY 4 (Ochoa 3, Collions 1).