Powered by four finishers in the top six, Manhattan Christian’s boys cruised to the team title Saturday at the Livingston Invite.
The Eagles, who are the four-time defending state champions, finished with 34 points. Class A Havre was second with 59, while Park County was third with 60.
Riley Schott continued to shine for Christian and posted a winning time of 17:08.0, while teammate Matt Kenney was second with a time of 17:43.1. Devan Walhof was fourth and Nathan Adams sixth in 18:00.4 and 18:17.7, respectively.
The Eagles were rounded out by Cody Hager, who was 24th in 21:34.5.
“I thought the day was great,” Christian coach Nate TeSlaa said. “It was fun to see our times compared to the beginning of the year. It was also nice to see teams we don’t normally run against.”
The Eagles opened the season Aug. 29 in Livingston on the same course, but got an opportunity see runners from Havre and Red Lodge in their return trip Saturday.
For the girls, Ava Bellach led Christian with a sixth place finish in 22:18.9. The Eagles placed last as a team with 95 points, while Red Lodge won with 35.
Mali Kamerman was Christian’s only other top 20 finisher (20th, 24:57.9). She was followed by Malaya Kamerman (25th, 25:57.4), Kyanna Hoekema (28th, 27:22.2), and Rachel Bos (31st, 32:24.7).
Christian is back in action Tuesday at a meet in Lewistown, and then travels to Deer Lodge Saturday.
Tigers’ girls earn runner up finish in Dillon
It was cold, windy, and there were plenty of hairpin turns Saturday at the Dillon Invitational, which contributed to some lower times for Manhattan’s runners at the Dillon Invitational. But coach John Sillitti felt it was one of the best meets of the season for his team.
The Tigers competed against five Class A programs and the girls place second with 51 points, while the boys were fourth with 116.
“It turned out being one of the best meets of the year from a competition standpoint and a great chance to finally see some great programs from around the state in a year restricted by Covid guidelines,” said Sillitti. “Corvallis coach Mark Yoakam said it turned into the ‘who’s who’ meet of the year so far.”
Manhattan’s girls were led by Hallie Hemenway, who placed second in 20:25.81. Kit Wiersema also finished in the top 10 — she was 10th— after recording a time of 21:52.12.
The rest of the team placed in the top 30, and included Deanna Yung (11th, 21:52.77), Saige Duffin (13th, 22:07.54), Rylee Cameron (16th, 22:27.91), Miah Fenno (25th, 23:10.52), and Zoe Axtman (26th, 23:15.14).
“We didn’t have a ton of PRs with the conditions, but our girls finished second in between last year’s Class A champion Hardin and last year’s Class A runner-up Corvallis,” said Sillitti. “Pretty close scores between our three teams.”
Hardin won with 41 points, while Corvallis had 53.
“It was a wave format, which made things interesting. The race was somewhat tactical because of the wind, and each wave played out differently,” Sillitti explained. “We had five runners in the first wave of 28, and the format and conditions didn’t end up benefiting them, but our runners in the second and third waves (5 in each) put together some pretty nice races.”
Hamilton’s boys boasted four runners in the top 10 en route to winning the meet with 28 points. Hardin and Corvallis rounded out the top three with scores of 50 and 83, respectively.
Manhattan was led by Wyatt Barney, who placed 13th in 18:08.6. Luke Meeker was the only other Tiger in the top 20 with a time of 18:33.71 to place 18th.
Also competing for the team were William Rolando (29th, 19:25.71), Hunter Perrin (19:38.66), Gus Stewart (19:44.73), Payden Cantalupo (20:11.42), and Billy Hamilton (63rd, 25:53.68).
“Both our boys and girls were missing runners. Our number three boy and number three girl were both gone, so it was a solid showing for us,” said Sillitti. “Mostly I was happy we got to see some really good teams and experience running against them in this goofy season.”
Manhattan is back in action Saturday at a meet in Three Forks.