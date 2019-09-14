Eric Kinnaman takes responsibility for Friday night.
Facing a fourth down, the Panthers were tied at 14 late in the fourth quarter at around Great Falls CMR’s 25-yard line. Kinnaman, Belgrade’s head coach, thought his team could earn the first down and decided not to go for a field goal.
But the Panthers were stopped on a pass play, and the game went to overtime.
Belgrade’s first play in extra time was a deflected pass thrown by Dyson Cheney which was intercepted. CMR’s Logan Richard ran in for a touchdown on the following possession for a 20-14 overtime win Friday night.
And Kinnaman felt his choice was a factor that cost Belgrade (0-3, 0-1 Eastern AA) its first Class AA win.
“That’s just going to have to be a decision I live with,” Kinnaman said. “It is what it is.”
The Panthers went into halftime leading 7-0 thanks to a 24-yard touchdown pass by Cheney to Tate Bowler, and were up 14-0 after three quarters after Alex Casas recovered a fumble in the endzone. But the Rustlers (1-2) had the game tied back up midway through the fourth frame thanks to a 25-yard run by Richard and a Bryce Nelson touchdown reception from Logan Corn.
Kinnaman was proud of how his defense played, shutting out CMR for three quarters. And the Panthers had multiple opportunities deep in CMR territory, but penalties pushed them back out of good field position.
“It’s a game of plays. They made a few more plays than we did,” Kinnaman said. “We made some mistakes throughout the game, but we had ourselves a chance to win it.
“You have to move forward with it I suppose.”
Great Falls CMR 20, Belgrade 14
CMR 0 0 0 14 6 - 20
Belgrade 0 7 7 0 0 - 14
Second quarter
Bel - Tate Bowler 24 pass from Dyson Cheney (John Mears kick), 2:40
Third quarter
Bel - Alex Casas fumble recovery in end zone (Mears kick), 7:21
Fourth quarter
CMR - Longan Richard 25 run (kick good), 9:32
CMR - Bryce Nelson 29 pass from Logan Corn (kick good), n.a
Overtime
CMR - Richard 10 run, :00