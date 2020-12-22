As Erin Nolte begins her second season as head coach, and Belgrade its second in Class AA, she’s already noted a stark contrast in practice.
The mistakes and tentative play that she saw a lot of last year has dissipated, and a more experienced team has returned knowing what to expect following a 1-19 campaign a year ago.
“They’re passing the ball, they’re moving. They’re starting to get that fluidity that we’ve always wanted to have,” Nolte said. “They really work together as a team and I think that they really value that piece of it. It’s not going to be one person that’s going to be a standout. It’s going to be all eight of them working together.”
While Belgrade lost all-conference point guard Gabby Weber to graduation, the bulk of last year’s varsity returns. Among those eight is sophomore Olivia Wegner, who will helm the point.
Other varsity returners include senior Megan Smolnikar; juniors Emmery Blossom, Grace Garvert, Naomi Reanier, Mackenzie Turner, and Sarah Riley Morris; and sophomore McKenna Morris.
Turner led the team in scoring through five games a year ago before having season-ending knee surgery, and Nolte expects big things out of her as well as the rest of the returners.
Belgrade will have to overcome a big mental and physical hurdle, however, after going winless against AA competition last year (the lone victory was against Class A Butte Central).
The program has lost 55 consecutive games against AA competition dating back to the 1990 season opener when the Panthers were still in Class A and girls basketball was played in the fall.
With the Montana High School Association pushing the start of the season back to January due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Panthers will play a shortened 14-game season. All of those contests will be against Eastern AA competition.
But, Nolte noted that players are more confident heading into season after last year’s experience.
“I think they feel good because this year we know what the competition looks like. We know who the top dogs are on each team, so we know who to look for,” she said. “We know how they play, so that little bit of experience of one more year underneath our belt is going to make a huge difference. So we’re not going to be shocked every time we walk into a brand new gym we’ve never set foot into before.”
Belgrade is slated to tipoff the season Jan. 5 at Great Falls.
“We’re real excited about this opportunity and these guys have worked so hard,” said Nolte. “It’s going to be fun.”