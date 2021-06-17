As the temperature rises and snow melts, adventurers have been hitting the trails throughout the Gallatin Valley. Many of the higher elevation hikes will still be covered with snow through June and even into July, but one close to home is good to go.
The trail to Baldy Mountain via the M trailhead was already dry the first week of June. It’s a long and steep ascent that rewards those willing to climb nearly 4,000 feet of vertical with a breathtaking panoramic view at the top.
On a recent Friday morning I set out to run the trail, albeit there was a lot of power hiking on the steeper sections with short breaks for water and photos. While I’d been up part of this trail before, it was my first time all the way to the peak.
There are two ways to start the hike from the M parking lot. The trail to the left is not as steep and about 1.75 miles to the iconic M, while the trail to the right is much steeper but half the distance. I chose to go left.
Once at the bottom of the M there are two benches for hikers to rest and enjoy the view. For those looking to continue on to Mount Baldy, there is a sign for Bridger Ridge Trail #513. This is where the steep climb begins.
Within a quarter mile the burn scar from Bridger Foothills Fire will be reached. The fire, which torched more than 8,000 acres and destroyed 30 homes and other structures in the fall of 2020, left a path of destruction below the ridge stretching all to the way to Mount Baldy and beyond.
It’s an eerie sight of charred trees and rock, but regrowth is emerging through the devastation and it’s a walking lesson of how nature repairs itself.
This is the only section of trail that crosses through the burn scar. Once above it the single track trail passes through patches of forest as well as exposed areas of rock.
At the 3.5 mile mark I reached the first of several false summits. Undaunted, I pushed on and within a half mile reached an open meadow with plenty of wildflowers.
This was the flatest stretch of the trail, which allows runners to open up going up and coming back down.
After that, and a couple more false summits, there was one last grueling climb to the top, but it was worth the effort with astounding views in every direction.
With little cover during much of this hike make sure to carry plenty of water and sunscreen on what is nearly 10 miles round trip. I completed it in 2 hours, 38 minutes (remember, I ran most of it), but allow for anywhere from four to six hours to complete the hike.
How to get there: From Bozeman travel north on Rouse Ave., which turns into Bridger Canyon Road. Turn left at the M trailhead parking lot about two miles up the road.
— Dan Chesnet is the sports editor of the Belgrade News.