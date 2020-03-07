BILLINGS — Mike Deming liked what he was seeing. The offensive play was aggressive and Belgrade trailed by just two points entering the fourth quarter Friday afternoon.
But it took just 45 seconds to derail the Panthers’ bid for victory in loser-out game at the Eastern AA Divisional. They committed turnovers on five of their first seven possessions of the final frame and Great Falls CMR turned each of those into points.
The Rustlers extended a 48-46 lead to 11 points and Belgrade never recovered in a 73-61 defeat in Alterowitz Gym on the campus on Montana State University-Billings.
“You just can't play behind,” Belgrade coach Mike Deming said. “That set the tempo in the fourth. We made every effort we could to get back into it, but that was a big start to the fourth quarter that put us on our heels.”
The Panthers (2-18) had tied the game at 46 on a bucket by Kade Schlauch with 37.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter. While CMR took a two-point lead into the fourth, it had been a back-and-forth contest featuring 11 lead changes.
But a turnover on the first possession of the fourth led to a layup CMR’s Keegan Barnes, and Rogan Barnwell converted the next miscue into a tradition three-point play for a 53-46 lead.
“Had a set play and turn it over for a wide open layup. At this level you just have to challenge shots. For teams to get open shots on a layup like that is back breaker,” said Deming. “Then we get the ball back and it's an and-one. So just like that we're down two and now we're down seven.”
Tyson Wheeler buried a 3 to cap the run for a 57-46 lead, and the Panthers were only able to get within seven, 62-55, on a pair of free throws by Noel Reynolds with 2:50 remaining.
“We kept fighting,” said Deming. “We didn't make many shots, but we were still being aggressive.”
After being beaten by Billings Skyview, 59-32, in the quarterfinals Thursday, Deming was pleased with the response against CMR. The Panthers were in the bonus in the first quarter and attempted 44 free throws in the contest.
“I just felt we weren't aggressive (against Skyview). We were timid a little bit and that gave them the advantage,” said Deming. “We played on our heels, so today was just to be aggressive. I think by shooting 34 free throws the team did a good job of rebounding and being more aggressive.”
Ta’Veus Randle tallied a game-high 22 points after shooting 20 of 22 from the line. He was joined in double figures by Reynolds, Schlauch and Tate Bowler, who had 16, 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Wyatt Russell led Belgrade against Skyview with nine points, while Randle added eight
Billings Skyview 59, Belgrade 32
Skyview 12 20 18 9 - 59
Belgrade 3 7 13 9 - 32
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (13-6) – Julius Mims 4 0-0 8, Cameron Ketchum 3 2-2 10, Ab Seybert 3 2-2 9, Peyton Carle 1 0-0 3, Cole Allison 0 1-2 1, Max Davis 2 0-1 4, Sam Tramel 4 0-0 10, Cayden Merchant 2 0-0 4, Trett Moseman 1 0-0 2, Payton Sander 1 0-0 2, Ky Kouba 2 0-0 6, Levi Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-7 59.
BELGRADE (2-17) – Tate Bowler 3 0-0 6, Ta’Veus Randle 2 2-2 8, Cooper VanLuchene 1 0-0 2, Noel Reynolds 2 1-3 6, Kade Schlauch 0 1-2 1, Alex Casas 0 0-0 0, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 3 2-4 9, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-11 32.
3-point goals: BS 8 (Ketchum 2, Tramel 2, Johnson 2, Seybert 1, Carle 1), Bel 4 (Randle 2, Reynolds 1, Russell 1).
Great Falls CMR 73, Belgrade 61
Belgrade 18 19 9 15 - 61
CMR 20 15 13 25 - 73
BELGRADE (2-18) – Tate Bowler 3 4-4 11, Ta’Veus Randle 1 20-22 22, Cooper VanLuchene 0 0-0 0, Noel Reynolds 5 6-12 16, Kade Schlauch 4 4-6 12, Alex Casas 0 0-0 0, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 34-44 61.
GREAT FALLS CMR (6-14) – Raef Newbrough 3 0-0 9, Bryce Nelson 5 4-7 14, Harrison Goss 3 2-4 8, Keegan Barnes 3 11-14 17, Rogan Barnwell 4 2-3 11, Tyson Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Trey Wasson 1 2-2 5, Tucker Harrison 0 4-6 4, Tristan Suden 1 3-4 5, Danie Botti-Anderson 0 0-0 0, P.J. Thomas 0 0-0 0, Taylor Pandis-Sutton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 28-40 73.
3-point goals: Bel 1 (Bowler), CMR 5 (Newbrough 3, Barnwell 1, Wasson 1).