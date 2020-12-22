While most players and coaches have been itching to tipoff the prep basketball season, first-year Belgrade coach Luke Powers is grateful for the extra time.
It will be nearly a full month between when practices began in early December to the Panthers’ first game Jan. 5, and Powers is using every minute of that time install his system.
Thus, the extra couple of weeks in the gym should prove beneficial for both players and coach heading into 2021.
“I’m probably the only person that was just like, ‘That’s probably not a bad thing. Let’s have those couple extra weeks of practice,’” Powers said. “I got hired in June, we started open gym right away, they’ve been playing against each other three, four times a week since June. I think they’re ready to stop playing against each other before they kill one another, which is normal. So they’re excited.”
The Montana High School Association pushed the start of winter sports back to January due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the typical slate of December games were wiped out. The Panthers will now play a 14-game regular season — all against Eastern AA competition.
Last year, Belgrade’s first as an AA program, was a tough experience for a young team. The Panthers won just two games and finished 1-11 in conference play.
But with junior point guard Ta’Veus Randle returning, and juniors Austin Spangler and Wyatt Russell, and sophomore Kade Schlauch expected to have larger roles for the varsity, Belgrade will field a more experienced, albeit still young, team this season.
Several players have grown over the offseason, including Randle, and the Panthers will be more equipped to handle the physical play of AA competition.
“The uniforms aren’t going to hang off them as much,” said Powers. “Have a lot of kids that play fall sports too, football, and worked hard in the summer in the weight room. All of a sudden you’re not a 15-year-old kid anymore, you’re a 16, 17-year-old young man. It makes a difference.”
While there are only two seniors this year — the coaching staff kept 36 of the 50 athletes who tried out — Powers is excited about the future. He noted several freshmen have the potential to form the foundation of the program over the next several years as Belgrade seeks to become competitive within its conference.
In the meantime, he’s re-designed his schemes based on Belgrade’s talent heading into this season. During four years at the helm of Butte High (2015-19), Powers ran a motion offense through the post.
But the Panthers don’t have the inside presence, yet, of their AA opponents, which has led to the offensive revamp.
“We’re still going to run some things through the post, but it will be a lot of high post stuff and way more Princeton oriented,” Powers said. “The Richmond Spiders just knocked off Kentucky (a 76-64 win Nov. 29). A lot of our offense is based off their offense.”
The goal is to be efficient offensively en route to scoring on open buckets and back cuts.
“You’re either shooting a layup or shooting a three kind of offense,” said Powers. “We have a giant learning curve, so the extra practice for us a good thing.”
The additional time has also been beneficial for the coaching staff. Only Joe Rossman remains from Mike Deming’s staff — Deming stepped down in May after 11 years at the helm — and Koby Ruff and Mitchell Edge are new to the staff.
Ruff, a former Panther who played for Deming, will coach the freshman team, while Edge and Rossman will helm the sophomore and JV teams, respectively.
“Our system doesn’t have to be exactly alike with what the freshmen’s running compared to the varsity, but we want some similarities there for sure,” said Powers. “So that’s another thing that you kind of forget about. We got to learn to work together (as coaches) and with each other too. So it’s good for us to have the extra time.”