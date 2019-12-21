Taylor DeVries connected on six shots from behind the arc Friday night to lead Manhattan Christian to a lopsided victory in the team’s conference opener.
The junior guard shot 6 of 11 from the field during the Eagles’ 55-23 District 11C rout of Lone Peak. It was the third consecutive victory for the team, which enters Christmas break with a 4-1 record.
While coach Jeff Bellach noted it was a slow start — Christian led 11-2 after the first quarter — he was pleased with the defensive effort.
“I was really happy with our defense tonight,” he said. “I thought we made some big strides defensively.”
Lone Peak committed 27 turnovers and shot just 19.6 percent from the field. Still, the Eagles led just 19-11 in the second quarter and 25-14 at the break before pulling away.
DeVries buried four of her 3-pointers in the second half as Christian gradually stretched the lead to 32. By night’s end, 11 Eagles had scored in the contest.
“Played 11 girls and everybody came in and did a nice job,” said Bellach. “Maddie (Liudahl) hit a three, Ava (Bellach) hit a three, it was a good night.”
Lone Peak sat in a 1-3-1 zone throughout the contest in an attempt to contain the Eagles’ Eliana Kuperus, Hailey VanDyken and Kiersten Van Kirk. VanDyken did not score, while Van Kirk had five points. But Kuperus tallied 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
“We haven’t seen a whole lot of that, so it was really good to go against that,” said Bellach. “And they stayed in it all night long. There was some opening’s and some gaps. They really sucked in and tried to take Eli and Kiersten away and did a pretty decent job at times, but we found some ways to get it in there.”
While the Eagles outrebounded Lone Peak 46-35, they still committed 20 turnovers. It’s an area Bellach plans to work on over the holiday break as well as on the team’s outside shooting.
“Once we can get multiple girls that can knock down outside shots it’s going to be really tough to take Kiersten, Eli and Hailey away inside,” said Bellach. “We’ll keep working for that.”
Christian returns to action Jan. 9 hosting Class B Jefferson.
“I knew we were way ahead of last year going into the start of the season, but now I feel like we’re on the train and improving every week. We got to keep that going,” said Bellach. “I think if we do we got a really good chance to do some damage in the postseason.”
Manhattan Christian 55, Lone Peak 23
Christian 11 14 15 15 - 55
Lone Peak 2 12 7 2 - 23
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (4-1) - Anna Keith 1 0-0 2, Taylor DeVries 6 0-0 18, Hope Kenney 3 1-1 7, Grace Aamot 0 0-0 0, Eliana Kuperus 6 3-7 15, Kiersten Van Kirk 1 3-4 5, Maddie Liudahl 1 0-2 3, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 3, Rylie Thompson 1 0-0 2, Natalie Walhof 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-14 55.
LONE PEAK (2-1) - Sarah Wilson 1 0-0 2, Carly Wilson 2 2-4 7, Jessie Bough 2 0-2 4, Ivy Hicks 0 0-0 0, Kate King 2 1-2 5, Katrina Lang 0 0-2 0, Maddie Cone 2 0-0 5, Jaiden Spence 0 0-0 0, Avery Dickerson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-9 23.
3-point goals: MC 8 (DeVries 6, Bellach 1, Liudahl 1), LP 2 (C. Wilson 1, Cone 1).