As they huddled together on the grass in the infield at the Belgrade Booster Club Track Friday, Manhattan’s girls anxiously looked toward the press box as team scores were read over the loud speaker.
Once Jefferson was announced as the second place finisher, athletes turned toward each other and began to celebrate. The Tigers had won the District 5B Meet, edging Jefferson 138.66 to 134.
Minutes later the boys learned they had also won, completing a program sweep. The boys tallied 164.5 points, while Jefferson finished with 123.5.
“We needed points everywhere and some kids stepped up big time scoring some points,” junior sprinter Michael Swan, who won a pair of individual events, said. “We just got guys that if they need to step up, they’ll step up.”
Swan had a busy day for the boys, winning the 200 (22.97) and long jump (20-00.50), while placing second in the 100 (11.52) and fourth in the 400 (52.32). He also ran the opening leg of the 4x400 relay, which posted a winning time of 3:37.12.
“I think I did pretty well with five events. That’s a lot to do, especially in one day,” said Swan. “It was pretty good, it feels really good to do that.”
Manhattan won eight events with Wyatt Barney and Luke Meeker each notching a pair of victories. The duo also ran legs on the mile relay.
Barney posted a personal best of 49.85 en route to winning the 400 and a time of 2:08.72 in the 800. Meeker won the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs with times of 4:52.07 and 10:54.23, respectively.
The Tigers’ other individual winner was Colter Barta, who cleared 9-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault.
Manhattan also got strong performances from its distance runners as Layne Vanderby had runner up finishes in the mile and two-mile, while Payden Cantalupo and Carson Blanchard placed third and fourth in the events, respectively.
Manhattan’s girls were led by double winners Hallie Hemenway and Olleca Severson. Hemenway won the 1,600 (5:27.07) and 3,200 (12:12.65), while Severson won the 100 hurdles (15.85) and pole vault (8-06). Severson also placed second in the triple jump (32-00.50) and fifth in the 400 (1:02.14).
Madeline Severson had the team’s other victory, posting a time of 59.47 in the 400. The senior broke the school record in the event by about four-tenths of a second.
“I pointed at the scoreboard and I looked at coach (John Sillitti) and he’s like, ‘I think you broke it,’” Madeline Severson said. “It was an awesome feeling, it was crazy.”
Madeline Severson added a runner up finish in the high jump (5-00), was third in the 200 (27.09), and fifth in the long jump (15-00.75). She also ran a leg on the 4x100 relay, which was second.
The Tigers added a runner up finish from Sophie Duffin in the javelin (96-06), while Kit Wiersema was third in the 1,600 (5:53.11) and 3,200 (13:21.52).
“I just think it was a great meet, a great day,” said Madeline Severson. “Everybody was just so happy. It was so great.”
Three Forks boys and girls each placed fourth in the team standings with 66.83 and 50 points, respectively. The Wolves had three individual winners led by Jasmyn Murphy.
Murphy won the 300 hurdles (47.85) and long jump with a personal best mark of 16-feet, 4.75-inches. The junior also finished as the runner up in the triple jump (33-03.25), fifth in the 200 (27.48), and seventh in the 100 (13.65).
“She had a pretty good day,” Three Forks head coach Tracy Welter said. “She’s wasn’t really happy with her performance, I know that. But this is the first hot day that we had, so I had a lot of tired, burnt kids.”
Brielle Davis had the other victory for the girls, winning the javelin with a throw of 94-feet, 8-inches. The sophomore also placed fourth in the javelin with a personal best mark of 86-feet, 3-inches.
Owen Long had the lone win for the boys after clearing the bar at 5-feet, 8-inches in the high jump.
“He wasn’t real happy with what he jumped, but it was a win,” said Welter.
Long also placed fourth and set a personal best in the triple jump (17-05).
Jacob Buchignani helped each of the relay teams place and finished sixth in the 100 (11.97). The top six in each event advanced to divisional.
Garrett Golding was third in the 800 (2:11.27), while Beau Johnston placed third in the 3,200 (11:14.98) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:07.06). Anthony Deriana added a runner up finish in the javelin with a throw of 135-feet, 11-inches.
“We had almost every kid qualify (for divisional). That was one of our goals,” said Welter. “We had two girls that didn’t qualify and one boy is all, so we’re pretty happy overall with that.”
Editor's note: See complete meet results at athletic.net.